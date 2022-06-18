I’m a savings expert – 10 easy ways to save on your grocery bill and budget while inflation rises

AS inflation continues to rise, many Americans are looking for ways to save on their grocery bill.

One expert is sharing 10 simple and easy shopping tricks to keep in mind on your next grocery trip.

First, buying generic brands can save you cash.

While some name brands might be a necessity on your list, others can likely be swapped for a generic or store brand at a fraction of the cost.

This is often the case for canned goods and kitchen basics, like pasta, rice, canned vegetables and beans, butter, and spices.

You may also wish to consider where you shop.

Certain stores, like Aldi and Lidl, tend to have lower prices than other big stores.

Sometimes, Trader Joe's falls into the more affordable category as well, depending on what items are on your grocery list.

The third tip is to purchase reusable K-cups if you have a Keurig or similar coffee maker.

Buying bags of ground coffee is cheaper than buying individual K-cups.

While this may require a bit more effort in your morning routine, the dollars you'll save can really add up over time - not to mention the environmental impact you'll have by switching to reusable K-cups and filters.

When it comes to fresh produce, and especially vegetables, always buy what is in season.

Frozen vegetables are also a good, cost-effective option, as they won't rot in your fridge if you wind up not using them.

They also tend to have similar, if not greater, nutritional value when compared to fresh vegetables.

The fifth tip is to buy in bulk when you can.

But this only makes sense to do when you can properly store the products and items you're not immediately using.

Be sure to always keep an eye out for sales.

Shopping for items when they're on sale can also save you money and cut down on your grocery bill.

Be sure to take a peek at your grocery store's weekly deals to plan your shopping list accordingly.

If after cooking for the week you wind up with leftovers, freeze them.

Leftovers can be saved for a later date when stored properly.

They can also be turned into a different meal, like a soup, later on.

You can also grow your own vegetables using scraps from a previous meal.

This can't be done with every fruit or vegetable, but some, like scallions and sprouts, could be successful under the right conditions.

Another tip given is to use coupons.

It sounds simple, but coupons are often overlooked.

Many stores make electronic coupons available through their individual apps, so be sure to check them for deals and savings before you head out.

Finally, if you plan ahead, you're more likely to save money.

Meal prepping is a great way to go shopping and stick to your list.

When you know exactly what you're going to be cooking for the week, it's easier to stay on task and not stray from your list.