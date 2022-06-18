ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

Parish Council approves general obligation bonds, addresses mosquito control

By Richard Meek
L'Observateur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAPLACE — Mosquitos, roofs and fencing garnered attention from St. John the Baptist Parish Council members during their meeting this past Tuesday night in LaPlace. And the council, without comment, approved the issuance of $15 million in general obligation bonds, the first tranche of the $58 bond approved by voters this...

www.lobservateur.com

L'Observateur

RESTORE public meeting scheduled in Reserve

RESERVE – A public hearing will be held in St. John Parish on Wednesday, June 29 to inform residents affected by Hurricane Ida about the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance program, share what resources are available, and provide next steps for how to begin the process toward receiving assistance. Additionally,...
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

State Distributes More Than $100 Million in Pandemic Housing Assistance to 20,000+ Louisiana Residents: Funds Still Available; Apply Now

The Louisiana Office of Community Development has distributed more than $100 million in federal housing assistance to more than 20,000 residents through the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program, a federally funded COVID-19 relief program. Funds are still available for eligible residents who apply now. The program focuses on paying past-due...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards’ Statement on Signing Senate Bill 342

BATON ROUGE, La.— Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed Senate Bill 342 by Sen. Katrina Jackson, which is relative to the application of Louisiana’s abortion statutes. While this legislation is similar to that passed in 2006, which is effective upon Roe V. Wade being overturned, Senate Bill 342 would expand the exceptions contained in the 2006 legislation to include instances of medical futility and ectopic pregnancies. Further, this bill will confirm what is unclear in the 2006 legislation, which is that emergency contraception is available under Senate Bill 342 for victims of rape and incest prior to when a pregnancy can be clinically diagnosed.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Observes the National Juneteenth Holiday

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Chairman Vincent J. Pierre and the members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus understands the difference between Leadership and Management. It became clear on Sine Die that the day was going to end in a very dismal way, said Chairman Pierre. The question for the Louisiana Legislators on HB1 or any map with two black members of Congress for Louisiana became, are you a leader or a manager? A minister recently said that there is a difference. Leadership is doing things right and management is doing the right things. He used a story from baseball legends Jackie Robinson and Harold “Pee Wee” Reese but we are certainly not acting in the same vein of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson as an olive branch was extended during America’s pastime, a baseball game. Are we doing things right and going into areas that are not comfortable, or, are we doing right things, and staying in our comfort zone? Leaders push and work on issues that are challenging, transformational and often times uncomfortable, they do not hide in safe spaces. Where is our calling from the Most High and the oath that we took to lead…Across this country, we are no doubt a fractured community, but, here in Louisiana, we believed that we see all of our people as equal and a fundamental part of our humanity. Every Louisianan should feel welcome in the game of politics, elections and organizing their communities for engagement and prosperity. We all should be the light from darkness for everyone and we should never be silenced.
LOUISIANA STATE
Laplace, LA
Louisiana Government
Laplace, LA
L'Observateur

St. James Sheriff’s Office no longer publishing booking photos

CONVENT — Booking photographs that were published or posted at the time an individual was arrested will no longer be published and posted, the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office announced. Due to recent legislation approved by the Louisiana Legislature, specifically House Bill No. 729, the St. James Parish...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Blood drive scheduled at St. Joan of Arc

LAPLACE — The Blood Center will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25 in the Family Life Center at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in LaPlace. All donors will be put into a $100 daily gas gift card drawing. Please use this...
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

SJSO arrest reports 6/17-6/19

The Information Is Provided Pursuant To The Public Records Act. Nothing Contained Herein Is Intended To Imply Or Infer The Guilt Or Wrongdoing Of Any Person(S) Listed. This List Simply Reflects The Fact That These Individuals Have Been Arrested. All Persons Listed Are Assumed Innocent Unless Proven Guilty In A Court Of Law.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Southeastern Grocers Accepting Applications for Annual Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2022 Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant. The annual program aims to promote a more equitable society by providing essential funds to nonprofit organizations that work to address racial disparities in health care, food insecurity and education.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

