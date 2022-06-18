ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reserve, LA

STEM Night shares opportunities at RPCC

By Brooke Robichaux
L'Observateur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRESERVE —The four-year university path is not realistic for all families or all circumstances. STEM Night, held Thursday at the River Parishes Community College Reserve Campus, raised awareness of the affordable and practical resources St. John Parish residents have right in their backyard when it’s time to establish a new...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L'Observateur

EMS educator receives national Unsung Hero Award

VACHERIE — With decades of experience in emergency medical training, Bernard Falgoust knows the steps to take in just about any situation. It’s not often that he is rendered speechless, but that’s exactly what happened when he learned he was the recipient of the National Association of EMS Educators’ 2022 “Unsung Hero Award.”
VACHERIE, LA
L'Observateur

RESTORE public meeting scheduled in Reserve

RESERVE – A public hearing will be held in St. John Parish on Wednesday, June 29 to inform residents affected by Hurricane Ida about the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance program, share what resources are available, and provide next steps for how to begin the process toward receiving assistance. Additionally,...
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

Jim Beam column: Too many Atchafalaya wrecks

Two public officials are trying to do something about increasing accidents on the 18-mile-long Atchafalaya Basin Bridge between Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and Shawn Wilson, secretary of the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), know what’s happening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 6/13 to 6/19

BOND REVOKED – BOND REVOKED. BOE, TAMMY 47 117 HELTZ STREET, GARYVILLE, LA 70051. CHARLES, FRANCOIS 31 23136 PINE ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY INVOLVING STRANGULATION (FELONY) FIRMIN, HEATHER 45 42361 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, LA 70769. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
City
Denham Springs, LA
City
Reserve, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
L'Observateur

Lawrence William Duhe, Sr

Lawrence William Duhe, Sr. passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the age of 91. He was a native and resident of Reserve, LA. Beloved husband of the late Edna Mae Ockman Duhe. Loving father of Margie LaBranche (Eric), Gail White (Michael), Belinda Keating, Lynn Duhe and Lawrence “Larry” Duhe, Jr. (Carrie). Grandfather of Jonathan LaBranche (Ashley), Crystal White Oubre, Kelly Keating Boe, Curtis Keating, Hayley Duhe, Laura Duhe and Brandon Malmgren. Son of the late Bernadette Battard Duhe and Jean Ambroise Duhe. Brother of the late Jules “NuNu” Duhe, Bernadette “Seur” Oubre, Antoine “Son” Duhe, Albert Duhe, Aline Gueret, Jean “Tutoon” Duhe, Marie “Claire” Michel, Emily “Ann” Torres, James “Poncho” Duhe and Louis Errol “Seck” Duhe. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

Destrehan road closures

River Road in Destrehan at Bunge North America between Jonathan St & James Drive West is scheduled to have the following closures:. Monday, June 20 – Friday, June 24 from 12 am until 5 am and from 7 pm until 12 am – Full closure during scheduled times listed.
DESTREHAN, LA
L'Observateur

2 teenagers Killed in single vehicle crash in Ascension Parish

Prairieville – On June 19, shortly after noon, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle crash on LA 427 near Bayou Manchac in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the lives of 16-year-old Caroline Smith and 16-year-old Chloe Hamilton of Prairieville. The initial investigation...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy