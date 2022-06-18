Local man shares passion for art through mobile studio

Lawrence William Duhe, Sr. passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the age of 91. He was a native and resident of Reserve, LA. Beloved husband of the late Edna Mae Ockman Duhe. Loving father of Margie LaBranche (Eric), Gail White (Michael), Belinda Keating, Lynn Duhe and Lawrence “Larry” Duhe, Jr. (Carrie). Grandfather of Jonathan LaBranche (Ashley), Crystal White Oubre, Kelly Keating Boe, Curtis Keating, Hayley Duhe, Laura Duhe and Brandon Malmgren. Son of the late Bernadette Battard Duhe and Jean Ambroise Duhe. Brother of the late Jules “NuNu” Duhe, Bernadette “Seur” Oubre, Antoine “Son” Duhe, Albert Duhe, Aline Gueret, Jean “Tutoon” Duhe, Marie “Claire” Michel, Emily “Ann” Torres, James “Poncho” Duhe and Louis Errol “Seck” Duhe. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
