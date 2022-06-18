ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Rose, LA

Local man shares passion for art through mobile studio

By Brooke Robichaux
L'Observateur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ROSE — St. Rose native Deante Armstrong has always thought outside of the box as an artist. His creative vision has transformed an ordinary trailer into a traveling venue that invites the community to experience art in new and innovative ways. When he’s not teaching art at...

L'Observateur

Blood drive scheduled at St. Joan of Arc

LAPLACE — The Blood Center will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25 in the Family Life Center at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in LaPlace. All donors will be put into a $100 daily gas gift card drawing. Please use this...
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

Southeastern Grocers Accepting Applications for Annual Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2022 Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant. The annual program aims to promote a more equitable society by providing essential funds to nonprofit organizations that work to address racial disparities in health care, food insecurity and education.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
L'Observateur

Lawrence William Duhe, Sr

Lawrence William Duhe, Sr. passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the age of 91. He was a native and resident of Reserve, LA. Beloved husband of the late Edna Mae Ockman Duhe. Loving father of Margie LaBranche (Eric), Gail White (Michael), Belinda Keating, Lynn Duhe and Lawrence “Larry” Duhe, Jr. (Carrie). Grandfather of Jonathan LaBranche (Ashley), Crystal White Oubre, Kelly Keating Boe, Curtis Keating, Hayley Duhe, Laura Duhe and Brandon Malmgren. Son of the late Bernadette Battard Duhe and Jean Ambroise Duhe. Brother of the late Jules “NuNu” Duhe, Bernadette “Seur” Oubre, Antoine “Son” Duhe, Albert Duhe, Aline Gueret, Jean “Tutoon” Duhe, Marie “Claire” Michel, Emily “Ann” Torres, James “Poncho” Duhe and Louis Errol “Seck” Duhe. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue overdue jet skier near Lake Salvador, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan vessel rescued a stranded 52-year-old jet skier Saturday evening on Lake Salvador, Louisiana. A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew were flagged down around 8 p.m. by boaters requesting assistance for an overdue jet skier who had not been seen for a couple hours.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 6/13 to 6/19

BOND REVOKED – BOND REVOKED. BOE, TAMMY 47 117 HELTZ STREET, GARYVILLE, LA 70051. CHARLES, FRANCOIS 31 23136 PINE ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY INVOLVING STRANGULATION (FELONY) FIRMIN, HEATHER 45 42361 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, LA 70769. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

EMS educator receives national Unsung Hero Award

VACHERIE — With decades of experience in emergency medical training, Bernard Falgoust knows the steps to take in just about any situation. It’s not often that he is rendered speechless, but that’s exactly what happened when he learned he was the recipient of the National Association of EMS Educators’ 2022 “Unsung Hero Award.”
VACHERIE, LA
L'Observateur

LSP participates in SafeDRIVE

Louisiana State Police Transportation Safety Services will be joining several other states June 21-23 for #SafeDRIVE. SafeDRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement) is a multi-state, high visibility traffic enforcement and education initiative that focuses on changing bad behavior and ultimately reducing crashes and fatalities involving large trucks and buses across the country.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Charged for Forged Check Scam and Theft of Mail

NEW ORLEANS, LA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that GREGORY JOSEPH HERNANDEZ, age 67, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on June 10, 2022 for one count of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, six counts of Bank Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1344(2), and two counts of Theft of Mail, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708. The indictment was previously sealed and unsealed on June 17, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

State Distributes More Than $100 Million in Pandemic Housing Assistance to 20,000+ Louisiana Residents: Funds Still Available; Apply Now

The Louisiana Office of Community Development has distributed more than $100 million in federal housing assistance to more than 20,000 residents through the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program, a federally funded COVID-19 relief program. Funds are still available for eligible residents who apply now. The program focuses on paying past-due...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

RESTORE public meeting scheduled in Reserve

RESERVE – A public hearing will be held in St. John Parish on Wednesday, June 29 to inform residents affected by Hurricane Ida about the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance program, share what resources are available, and provide next steps for how to begin the process toward receiving assistance. Additionally,...
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Observes the National Juneteenth Holiday

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Chairman Vincent J. Pierre and the members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus understands the difference between Leadership and Management. It became clear on Sine Die that the day was going to end in a very dismal way, said Chairman Pierre. The question for the Louisiana Legislators on HB1 or any map with two black members of Congress for Louisiana became, are you a leader or a manager? A minister recently said that there is a difference. Leadership is doing things right and management is doing the right things. He used a story from baseball legends Jackie Robinson and Harold “Pee Wee” Reese but we are certainly not acting in the same vein of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson as an olive branch was extended during America’s pastime, a baseball game. Are we doing things right and going into areas that are not comfortable, or, are we doing right things, and staying in our comfort zone? Leaders push and work on issues that are challenging, transformational and often times uncomfortable, they do not hide in safe spaces. Where is our calling from the Most High and the oath that we took to lead…Across this country, we are no doubt a fractured community, but, here in Louisiana, we believed that we see all of our people as equal and a fundamental part of our humanity. Every Louisianan should feel welcome in the game of politics, elections and organizing their communities for engagement and prosperity. We all should be the light from darkness for everyone and we should never be silenced.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Jim Beam column: Too many Atchafalaya wrecks

Two public officials are trying to do something about increasing accidents on the 18-mile-long Atchafalaya Basin Bridge between Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and Shawn Wilson, secretary of the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), know what’s happening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Destrehan road closures

River Road in Destrehan at Bunge North America between Jonathan St & James Drive West is scheduled to have the following closures:. Monday, June 20 – Friday, June 24 from 12 am until 5 am and from 7 pm until 12 am – Full closure during scheduled times listed.
DESTREHAN, LA
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards’ Statement on Signing Senate Bill 342

BATON ROUGE, La.— Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed Senate Bill 342 by Sen. Katrina Jackson, which is relative to the application of Louisiana’s abortion statutes. While this legislation is similar to that passed in 2006, which is effective upon Roe V. Wade being overturned, Senate Bill 342 would expand the exceptions contained in the 2006 legislation to include instances of medical futility and ectopic pregnancies. Further, this bill will confirm what is unclear in the 2006 legislation, which is that emergency contraception is available under Senate Bill 342 for victims of rape and incest prior to when a pregnancy can be clinically diagnosed.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JARRIN GAYDEN, age 34, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on June 16, 2022 before U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon to a one-count superseding bill of information that charged him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one-hundred grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(B), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

SJSO arrest reports 6/17-6/19

The Information Is Provided Pursuant To The Public Records Act. Nothing Contained Herein Is Intended To Imply Or Infer The Guilt Or Wrongdoing Of Any Person(S) Listed. This List Simply Reflects The Fact That These Individuals Have Been Arrested. All Persons Listed Are Assumed Innocent Unless Proven Guilty In A Court Of Law.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

