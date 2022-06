DECATUR — The corner of Pershing Road and Jasper Street in Decatur has been bustling with activity for months. Local home furnishings store, Rent One, will be moving into the new location by the fall, the corporation said. The new rent-to-own showroom will be located at 1205 E. Pershing Road. The St. Louis based corporation will bring its sister companym RNR Tire Express, as part of the new facility.

DECATUR, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO