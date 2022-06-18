Sunday Sunset Concert: "Proverbs Reggae Band" (Reggae)

Thursday nights will be alive with music in Downtown Silver Spring as the free “Silver Spring Thursday Night Concerts” series returns to Veterans Plaza from June 23-Aug. 11. The concert series, from 7-9 p.m., will kick off with the Latin rhythms, Spanish vocals and Celtic instruments of La Unica, Latin Celtic Rhythms on June 23.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Performer El DeBarge talked about his impact on a new generation of young music lovers following an energetic performance that reflected his vast experience as a musician.
He also discussed with WJZ’s Ava-Joye Burnett his hopes for the future and his thoughts on Father’s Day. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM. The festival was held at Druid Hill Park over the weekend.
The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year.
El DeBarge is known for many famous songs, including...
Something in the Water festival in Washington, DC on Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Tyrone Turner. Crowds scream and raise their phones as performer Moneybagg Yo comes onto the stage. Thousands of revelers descended on the National Mall for Something In The Water over the weekend, a three-day music...
Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022. Free outdoor concerts are a staple of summer for Washington, DC area families, and they're back in full swing all across Maryland, Northern Virginia, and DC. These summer concerts 2022 welcome families with kids of all ages, and some are even geared specifically towards children. The concerts and outdoor music festivals 2022 span all genres of music—from pop and rock to blues and jazz—and take place in gardens, parks, plazas, and even on the waterfront.
WASHINGTON - The Something in the Water music festival happening in Southwest D.C. this weekend is giving local vendors a chance to show off their products. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival hosted the DC + XQ Community Market. The market, located near the festival grounds at Independence Avenue and...
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The city will be packed with tens of thousands of people for Something in the Water, the festival that’s the creation of Pharrell Williams. The three-day event has many features, but the big draw is all the big name singers and musicians who are part of it. The lineup includes […]
WASHINGTON - The Duke Ellington School of the Arts has a new name for its theater, but it won't bear the name of alumni Dave Chappelle. Last year, students expressed concerns about naming it after the comedian because of his remarks about gay and transgender people during his Netflix special "The Closer."
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the East Coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists.
AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year.
The celebration brought big-name performers like Ne-Yo to Druid Hill Park on Saturday.
Pariz, the opening act, gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his performance.
“It’s a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now,” Pariz said.
For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer.
The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville.
“I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.”
The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park.
WJZ is the proud media partner for AFRAM.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The sounds of Something in the Water will be filling the city throughout the Juneteenth Weekend, but there are plenty of other things to do as part of the event that runs from June 17 to June 19. Those include activities for adults and children. DC+XQ Community Market Saturday, June […]
It’s back! Save the date for the 77th Annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast! The Crab Feast will be taking place in-person at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Friday, August 5th. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the community is ready to gather again for the...
WASHINGTON - The Something in the Water music festival is wrapping up its final day of performance in Southwest D.C. Sunday, but reports of ticket issues from attendees hampered the second day of festivities for some. Several attendees reported to FOX 5 that they had problems getting back into the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preparations for one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast are nearly complete at Druid Hill Park..
“This is going to be an amazing weekend, we’re expecting a large crowd of over a hundred thousand people, we have an amazing line-up,” said Nicole Green, deputy director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks and AFRAM Co-Chair.
AFRAM Festival returns as an in-person event this Saturday and Sunday, and it celebrates African American culture.
The festival features a lineup of 11 musical acts performing on two stages from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days including Ne-Yo, The...
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event. The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of […]
Maryland is famous for its Blue Crabs, and every summer, people come from near and far to enjoy them. Fortunately for people living in Baltimore, they don't have to travel very far to enjoy a feast of steamed blue crabs covered in Old Bay seasoning. Here are just a few of the places to eat crabs in Baltimore, Maryland.
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Ms. Ida Pearl Green arrived in style in a 1957 Chevy Bel Air for her 104th birthday party this past Saturday in Gaithersburg, Md. Hosted at the Pleasant View Historic Site, longtime friends, family and church members gathered together to celebrate Ms. Green's birthday.
Crown Fried Chicken is now open at 1909 Seminary Rd in Silver Spring, taking over the former location of Krazy Steve’s (and Armand’s Pizza before that.) The restaurant is open 10am-9pm daily. Crown Fried Chicken opened its first Montgomery County location at 9120 Rothbury Dr. in Montgomery Village...
ST. LEONARD, Md. – In the year 1619, the first slave ship to arrive in America, the White Lion, landed in Hampton, Virginia, bringing 20-30 enslaved Africans. Over the following centuries, thousands more were brought to America to serve under the oppressive heel of slavery, forced to work long hours on plantation fields, facing beatings or worse if they failed or refused.
