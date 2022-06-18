Sunday Sunset Concert: "Proverbs Reggae Band" (Reggae)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the East Coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists. AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. The celebration brought big-name performers like Ne-Yo to Druid Hill Park on Saturday. Pariz, the opening act, gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his performance. “It’s a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now,” Pariz said. For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer. The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville. “I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.” The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park. WJZ is the proud media partner for AFRAM.

