Stockbridge, MA

MassDOT Advisory: Stockbridge, Lee, Becket, and Otis

By Ari Jewell
theberkshireedge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStockbridge/Lee/Becket/Otis – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced it will be conducting bridge repair and guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Stockbridge, Lee, Becket, and Otis. The work will be conducted at various times and locations from...

theberkshireedge.com

iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Celebrates Freedom on Juneteenth

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Durant Park was alive with the city's first official Juneteenth celebration on Sunday. "This was our Independence Day because we know that July 4th didn't include everybody," Berkshire NAACP President Dennis Powell said. "And so that's why we celebrate." The event was a collaborative effort between...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

LIST: Upcoming fireworks displays

(WGGB/WSHM) - The night skies over several western Massachusetts communities will soon be illuminated by fireworks. Holyoke - 9:15 p.m., Holyoke Community College (rain date: June 25) Whately - 8:45 p.m., field behind S. White Dickinson Library on Chestnut Plain Road (rain date: June 25) JUNE 25. Chicopee - 9:30...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown ZBA Continues Vote on Chemical Dependency Center

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals has more questions before it OKs the conversion of a former nursing home to a behavioral health-care facility. The panel on Thursday continued a special permit to operate an inpatient behavioral health-care facility at 1561 Cold Spring Road (Route 7), at the site of the former Sweet Brook Care Centers. It will gather questions for the applicant by next week and resume the conversation on July 21.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Volunteers wanted at overgrown Albany Rural Cemetery

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-One of the Capital Region’s most treasured, historical cemeteries has become overgrown with waist high weeds. Minus any new hires, the property is in need of volunteers with lawnmowers and weed trimmers. At Albany Rural Cemetery you will find the final resting places of many historical figures like President Chester Arthur. But, there […]
ALBANY, NY
MassLive.com

West Springfield eyes approving retail marijuana

A plan to legalize retail cannabis establishments, recommended by the Planning Board, will be the subject of a public hearing Tuesday before the Town Council. “I am looking forward to the mayor’s presentation. It will be interesting to see what he has,” council president Edward Sullivan said. Mayor...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

William F. Finkle, 72, of Housatonic

William F. Finkle, 72, a longtime resident of Park Street in Housatonic, died unexpectedly early Saturday morning, June 18, 2022. A native and lifelong resident, William was born in Great Barrington on October 26, 1949, the son of the late Arthur and Edna (Hastedt) Finkle. A veteran of Vietnam, William...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Schools Celebrate Carter LaCasse's Return Home

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield High and Allendale Elementary schools rallied in support of Carter LaCasse on Tuesday. The 8-year-old boy was recently cleared of cancer after a more than six-month battle with a rare form of leukemia. As a second-grade student of Allendale and the son of a PHS...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee weighs purchase of former MassMutual conference center on Memorial Drive for school offices

CHICOPEE — The School Department is considering purchasing the former MassMutual Learning and Conference Center on Memorial Drive for use as its new administration building. The School Committee moved administrators out of the Helen O’Connell Building on 180 Broadway into a leased building at 134 Dulong Circle in August, after determining the repurposed 1894 school was unsafe.
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Incubator Space Opens on Park Street

ADAMS, Mass. — The Adams Incubator, an art, retail and small-event space, has opened at 35 Park St. as part of the redevelopment of the Adams Theater. The space, funded by a one-time pop-up grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, is a collaboration between Adams Theater founder Yina Moore and 1Berkshire. Inside is a small coffee bar operated by Adams-based Poseidon Coffee, art created by local artists, shared office space and a conference area.
ADAMS, MA
theberkshireedge.com

CONNECTIONS: A look at the Berkshires’ role in the Underground Railroad

Juneteenth — Cheshire manufactured everything from cheese to glass. The Berkshire town was pleased to be well-known for its manufacturing. However, Cheshire also had a secret. The Underground Railroad ran through Cheshire and beyond to freedom. In addition to helping fleeing slaves, they say, Cheshire hustled the fiery abolitionist...
CHESHIRE, MA
thereminder.com

Voters reject four citizen petitions at Brimfield ATM

BRIMFIELD – A record attendance of nearly 250 residents gathered at the Brimfield Winery for Annual Town Meeting on June 13. Michael Miller, town moderator, explained that five of the articles would be voted on a “secret ballot,” meaning residents would rip their ballot in half and place either the “yes” or “no” half into a ballot box. Articles 2, 3, 4, 5 and 24 required a secret ballot vote.
BRIMFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Danny Eaton’s ‘Betty & The Patch’ at The Majestic Theater

The Majestic Theater in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The Patch is a small and rustic upstate New York building, once an active farmhouse, and more recently a restaurant for private dining and events run by Betty Borelli, a single woman with a grown daughter, a lawyer living in New York City. Betty loves the Patch; it is where she grew up, where she raised her child and a young black man named Bobo, Bobby Henderson, whom Betty raised after his mother deserted him when he was eight. He is the restaurant’s “executive” cook. Bobo is also in love with Cristina, Betty’s daughter. She loves him as a brother and is involved with Michael Harrington, a prig and a snob. Tina has never been told who her father is and, on discovering that Betty may be dying from her recently returned cancer, is dying to find out the truths of her existence—past and present. These are the principal tenets of Danny Eaton’s play, “Betty & The Patch” enjoying its world premiere production at Eaton’s own theater, the Majestic in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Eaton is author, director, and producer. He has given his audience a very fine introduction to the work.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Applications open for Sanderson Place, new affordable senior housing in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND — Tthe Franklin County Regional Housing and Redevelopment Authority hast kicked off the application process for Sanderson Place, the new affordable senior housing complex in Sunderland. Applications for the complex are available on the housing authority’s website and at the Sunderland Town Offices, the Sunderland Public Library, the...
SUNDERLAND, MA
westernmassnews.com

Former Pride gas station owner weighs in on proposed gas tax holiday

Crews responded to a house fire on Dickinson Street Monday night. Central High School hosts Citywide Black Excellence Basketball Tournament. The event also included a visit from Daniel Lee Bellomy, also known as “Freaky Zeke” from that Starz hit show Power. Baystate doctor hopes for decrease in hospitalized...
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA

