ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

2 dead, 10 injured after boat crash near Key Biscayne

Click10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Authorities said two people died following a boat crash off the coast of Key Biscayne that left 10 others injured, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday afternoon. The two...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koxe.com

2 killed and 10 rescued after boat collision near Key Biscayne, Florida

Two people were killed, and 10 others rescued, after two boats collided near Key Biscayne, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard said that all 10 survivors were rescued by small boat crews and a helicopter aircrew dispatched by Coast Guard units in Miami. The accident was initially reported to the Coast Guard by one of the people involved in the collision at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
Key Biscayne, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Key Biscayne, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Woman Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized After Fort Lauderdale Crash

Police are investigating a crash in Fort Lauderdale that left one woman dead and three others hospitalized. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue and involved two vehicles, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene,...
WSVN-TV

Police search for man who went missing in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to public’s help in finding a missing 34-year-old man. Romaine Haynes was last seen at his residence located near the 200 block of Southwest Ninth Street, Friday. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around...
DANIA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biscayne Bay#Traffic Accident#The U S Coast Guard#Coast Guard Sector#Miami Fire Rescue#Fire Rescue#The Ryder Trauma Center
CBS Miami

1 Missing, several injured after boat collision on Biscayne Bay

MIAMI - The search for a man has turned into a recovery effort after two boats collided Friday night injuring several people on Biscayne Bay. Authorities said it happened at around 10:45 p.m., as Miami Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard responded to the scene of a boat collision near Nixon Beach. The boats involved in the crash had a total of 12 passengers, 7 on one boat and 5 on the other. All of those involved in the accident were in the water when responders arrived on scene. An adult and a 15-year-old remain in critical condition and were airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Six people were transported to Mercy Hospital, two were transported to Rider Trauma Center and 3 to Jackson Memorial. One adult male is still missing. The Coast Guard, Miami Fire Rescue, Miami Dade Fire Rescue, and Key Biscayne Fire Rescue have been assisting in the search.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO finds 19-year-old missing from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old who went missing in Pompano Beach has been located. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit had asked for the public’s help in locating Dion Leroy, who, according to his family, has autism. According to his family, Leroy also suffers from...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Rider critical after being struck from scooter by bus in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital after they were struck in the street in Miami. The incident happened on Northwest 79th Street and North Miami Avenue, Monday morning. Police said a bus slammed into the rider, who was traveling on their scooter, as the victim merged...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Miami

Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in Miami.

MIAMI – Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in Miami.According to police, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of US 1 around SW 22 Avenue."I was up and heard the gunshots. I hid behind a wall and ducked down on the ground," said Juan Carlos Balsera, who lives in the area. "I heard like seven shots."      Detectives said a Nissan Altima with six occupants was shot at by people in another vehicle that pulled up alongside them."The ages are from 17 into the early 20s. As of right...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward police agencies dole out 500+ citations in less than two weeks of railroad crossing enforcement

A line of cars crept over warning paint and across railroad tracks, then pulled up to a red light at Hillsboro Boulevard and Dixie Highway on Thursday morning. The drivers stuck in the middle of the traffic sat still on the tracks. They had no escape if a train came barreling down. “Look at that, it’s like follow the leader,” said sergeant Allen Adkins of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. He and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

‘Officer Mike’ lightens hearts at Surfside police station

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Surfside Police are still feeling the pain nearly one year since the deadly Champlain Tower South collapse. But in the wake of the tragedy, a new member of the force is helping to bring at least a little bit of joy. “We’ve responded to that building...
SURFSIDE, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Thieves spend hours rummaging through Broward home

WEST PARK, Fla. – A West Park man’s sense of security has been shaken after a pair of thieves spent hours rummaging through his home, making off with a hefty haul. Surveillance video shows a man casing out Clarence White’s home, located at Southwest 26th Street and 42nd Avenue. Then, he invites a friend to join in.
WEST PARK, FL
cbp.gov

Multi-Agency Efforts Lead to Rescues in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida - Over the weekend, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Miami Sector along with support from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations, U.S. Coast Guard, and local law enforcement partners rescued 38 Cuban noncitizens who were stranded on various islands in the Florida Keys.
KEY WEST, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

City Oyster Bar Delray Beach Sued

Man Claims Bad Trip Following Restroom Visit… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man allegedly tripped and fell after returning from the bathroom at City Oyster Bar, 213 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. The fall, he claims, was so severe […] The article City Oyster Bar Delray Beach Sued appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy