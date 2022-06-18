2 dead, 10 injured after boat crash near Key Biscayne

MIAMI - The search for a man has turned into a recovery effort after two boats collided Friday night injuring several people on Biscayne Bay. Authorities said it happened at around 10:45 p.m., as Miami Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard responded to the scene of a boat collision near Nixon Beach. The boats involved in the crash had a total of 12 passengers, 7 on one boat and 5 on the other. All of those involved in the accident were in the water when responders arrived on scene. An adult and a 15-year-old remain in critical condition and were airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Six people were transported to Mercy Hospital, two were transported to Rider Trauma Center and 3 to Jackson Memorial. One adult male is still missing. The Coast Guard, Miami Fire Rescue, Miami Dade Fire Rescue, and Key Biscayne Fire Rescue have been assisting in the search.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO