BILLINGS — Yasnier Laureano took a chance on one of the Pioneer League tryout camps and the Billings Mustangs took a chance on Laureano. It’s worked out for both so far. Laureano, a 6-foot-4 right-hander, has dazzled in his four starts this season. In a league dominated by 4-plus ERAs, Laureano has thrown to a league-leading 2.11 ERA in 21.1 innings.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO