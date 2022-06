The in-ring skills of Will Ospreay are often praised, but we don’t always hear about commendable acts he makes outside of the squared circle. This weekend, the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion attended a scheduled meet & greet through Warrior Wrestling that took place at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago. But one fan that traveled far to meet the leader of NJPW’s United Empire stable was unable to deploy the ramp that allows him to exit his van properly. Ospreay would react to the situation honorably, assuring that the fan still had his opportunity for a meet & greet.

