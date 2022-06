Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “This one says natural queen because I embrace my natural, all day, every day, all day every day... like my fro, every day.”. Her name is Shandyn Harrell, and she is only 15 years old. Pretty Young Queen, is the name of her business which she recently launched on Juneteenth.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO