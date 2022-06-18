ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Goodwood Brewing says it still plans local restaurant

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

Last year, Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing and Spirits announced plans for a brewpub on the first floor of The Enclave at the corner of Frederica Street and Veterans Boulevard to open early this year.

It’s mid-year now and nothing has happened.

But recently, the company posted on Facebook, “We haven’t forgotten about our Owensboro friends. We are still working on opening on the riverfront! We will keep you posted on here as far as our opening plans go. Until then, you can find us out and about in Owensboro. We will be attending several Friday After Five events this summer. Stop by our booth and chat with us and try some of our good beer! Find us at Hops on the Ohio this year! We can’t wait to see you there.”

So that’s the latest.

• If you drive by the old Owensboro G.E. Motors Plant at 3301 Old Hartford Road, you’ll notice some work going on.

Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC bought the property five years ago and has turned it into warehouse space.

Jim Estes, spokesman for the group, said, “We are adding 10 additional loading docks to accommodate one of our tenant’s needs.”

Sounds like that unnamed tenant is doing pretty good.

• Milligan’s Lounge was in the old Holiday Inn, 3136 W. Second St. — and the other chains that followed in the building — for decades.

But the hotel closed last year and is being turned into a rehab center.

Steve King says, “We’ve moved to the old McDuffy’s building. We’ve nearly finished the remodel. It was a task.”

• Independence Bank has been named one of Kentucky’s “Best Places to Work” for the 14th time.

It placed fourth in the medium-sized business division — 150 to 499 employees — and was the highest ranked financial institution.

• There seem to be rankings on everything these days.

  • According to “ONET’s Occupation-Level Sitting Score,” Owensboro ranks 143rd among all small metros for jobs that require continuous sitting — 3.1%.

On the other end of the scale, 11.4% of our jobs require continuous standing.

Bet you didn’t know that.

270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

All-American Fourth of July in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Fireworks will soon light up the night sky as Owensboro prepares for the annual All-American Fourth of July event filled with fun, food, and a celebration of freedom. “The All-American Fourth of July event is one of our biggest events of the year, and we’re excited the community will get to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Details announced for Owensboro's Fourth of July celebration

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced plans for one of the city's biggest events of the year. On Monday, July 4, fireworks will light up the night sky in Owensboro as the city holds its annual "All-American Fourth of July" event. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. at...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Siciliano Subs, Charcuterie under new ownership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pair of popular West Side eateries are under new ownership. The now former owners of Siciliano Subs and Siciliano Charcuterie, David and Danielle Hodge, posted on social media that both businesses are now in new hands. No word yet on who the new owners are,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Boonville favorite Double D’s closes its doors

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Double D’s Restaurant and Bar in Boonville is no more. The local family owned and operated eatery made the announcement Monday morning on social media. “We are very sad to announce that we have closed our doors here at Double D‘s Restaurant,” the post said on Facebook. “We are so very […]
BOONVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Louisville, KY
Food & Drinks
Louisville, KY
Restaurants
Owensboro, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Owensboro, KY
Restaurants
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
City
Louisville, KY
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville and Newburgh Welcome New Restaurants with Amazing Menus

The news of two new restaurants opening this week is very exciting. This will however lead to longer discussions about where to eat. That is a good problem to have!. I know that there are plenty of people that think we have enough pizza places around Evansville and Newburgh, and to that, I say - No Way! You can never have too many styles of pizza to choose from. Personally, I prefer just a plain ole cheese pizza, but if you love a variety of toppings, Pizza 261 seems to have a lot to choose from.
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Sweetest Places to Grab an Ice Cream in Owensboro

Is there anything better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day?. With the heat ticking up a few notches over the last couple weeks, we wanted to highlight all of the amazing ice cream options available to you in Owensboro. Whether it’s vanilla covered in sprinkles...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

‘Lift your spirits’ at Evansville’s newest bar and grill!

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Steaks, bourbon, burgers — what more could you ask for? The Barrel House opened their doors to the Tri-State today, inviting customers to try their wide variety of drinks and menu items. The new restaurant features over 150 bourbons and 75 tequilas to choose from. The Barrel House is located at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
JC Phelps

Big BBQ Flavor in Small Town Kentucky: Peak Brothers, a Kentucky Legacy

Hey, y’all! If you’re a BBQ fan, there’s no better place to visit than Western Kentucky’s Bluegrass, Blues, and BBQ Region. On your trip out west, do note that there’s big flavor lodged in rural Waverly, Kentucky — and it comes in the form of mutton, pulled pork, ham, and ribs. Peak Brothers BBQ is a Union County legacy and is not to be missed!
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve King
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: June 24-26

Owensboro’s biggest Bluegrass music festival of the year is happening THIS WEEK, y’all! If you haven’t already bought your tickets, now’s the time, and if you’re interested in hearing music from some of the greatest Bluegrass musicians on the planet, this is the place. Held at Yellow Creek Park on June 22-25, you can bring the entire family (and your fur babies!) to this outdoor music fest. Check out the full concert lineup right here!
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Milling & paving work starts on US 62 in Beaver Dam

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - KYTC officials say milling and paving work starts Tuesday in Beaver Dam. Crews will be milling out rough spots in downtown Beaver Dam on US 62/US 231. They say the milling work will be addressed this week with paving happening on Friday,. We’re told the...
BEAVER DAM, KY
14news.com

Northbound ramp closure planned for US 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound ramp of US 41 over Eagle Creek. They say beginning on or around July 11, the northbound ramp from US 41 to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Kentucky Avenue will be closed for bridge repairs. The official...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Goodwood Brewing#Veterans Boulevard#Milligan S Lounge
14news.com

D&M Family Foods closing after over 40 years of business

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A long-running Henderson staple is going to be closing its doors at the end of this month after over 40 years in business. Jon Floyd has been running D&M Family Foods since he was 21 years old, and has worked in grocery stores since he was 11. Floyd says he’ll be selling the property and that will leave him enough to retire.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Hadi Shrine Half-Pot tickets go on sale Friday

The Hadi ShrinersFest kicks off this weekend, and with that reminder comes another. Tickets for this year's Hadi ShrinersFest Half-Pot will go on sale starting on Friday, June 24 - the same day that the Hadi ShrinersFest starts. While the ShrinersFest will run from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. both...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro pipe installation could affect traffic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – KYTC says Owensboro Catholic School plans to address a drainage issue with the installation of two pipes under KY 81 (MP 13.6). KYTC says work is scheduled to begin on June 27, and once the infrastructure is in place, the City of Owensboro will own and maintain the structures. Drivers near […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Mayor announces Evansville Water & Sewer Bill Relief Program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Executive Director Lane Young at the EWSU Board Meeting Tuesday. The Mayor and EWSU are proposing a $3 per month credit for any household with an income of under $50k annually. He says that $3 will offset...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wevv.com

Fresh produce given away Sunday in Evansville

All Saints Parish held a produce giveaway Sunday afternoon. Over 70 people showed up to grab a bag filled with fresh produce handed out by Seton Harvest. This is their 4th year hosting the giveaway. Each year from June through October, Seton Harvest and All Saints Parish gather to give...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EFD to remove 2 cars from Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday morning, the Evansville Fire Department Dive Team will be removing two cars from the Ohio River. They’ll have help from Tri-State Towing & Recovery and a crane from Audubon Sand & Gravel / Meuth Concrete. Fire officials say the first car is close to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Calling all dads out to celebrate Dad Fest

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Newburgh is throwing a party to celebrate dads on Father’s Day. Dad Fest is happening at Friedman Park on June 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be food trucks, inflatables, and “Dad Island.” Dad Island is a dad-only space where any father can stop by a meat station […]
NEWBURGH, IN
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
241
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy