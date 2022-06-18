Goodwood Brewing says it still plans local restaurant

Last year, Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing and Spirits announced plans for a brewpub on the first floor of The Enclave at the corner of Frederica Street and Veterans Boulevard to open early this year.

It’s mid-year now and nothing has happened.

But recently, the company posted on Facebook, “We haven’t forgotten about our Owensboro friends. We are still working on opening on the riverfront! We will keep you posted on here as far as our opening plans go. Until then, you can find us out and about in Owensboro. We will be attending several Friday After Five events this summer. Stop by our booth and chat with us and try some of our good beer! Find us at Hops on the Ohio this year! We can’t wait to see you there.”

So that’s the latest.

• If you drive by the old Owensboro G.E. Motors Plant at 3301 Old Hartford Road, you’ll notice some work going on.

Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC bought the property five years ago and has turned it into warehouse space.

Jim Estes, spokesman for the group, said, “We are adding 10 additional loading docks to accommodate one of our tenant’s needs.”

Sounds like that unnamed tenant is doing pretty good.

• Milligan’s Lounge was in the old Holiday Inn, 3136 W. Second St. — and the other chains that followed in the building — for decades.

But the hotel closed last year and is being turned into a rehab center.

Steve King says, “We’ve moved to the old McDuffy’s building. We’ve nearly finished the remodel. It was a task.”

• Independence Bank has been named one of Kentucky’s “Best Places to Work” for the 14th time.

It placed fourth in the medium-sized business division — 150 to 499 employees — and was the highest ranked financial institution.

• There seem to be rankings on everything these days.

According to “ONET’s Occupation-Level Sitting Score,” Owensboro ranks 143rd among all small metros for jobs that require continuous sitting — 3.1%.

On the other end of the scale, 11.4% of our jobs require continuous standing.

Bet you didn’t know that.

270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com