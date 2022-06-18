ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, IA

Treasurer Fitzgerald Awards Marshall County Family a $529 College Savings Iowa Contribution

1230kfjb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald recently celebrated “529 Day” with a $529 College Savings Iowa contribution to one family in each Iowa county. The Michels family was randomly chosen as...

www.1230kfjb.com

Comments / 0

iheart.com

Iowa State Fair Plans Sensory-Friendly Morning

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Fair is announcing the first ever, Sensory-Friendly morning at the fair. The morning of August 17th, the lights and sounds of the fair will be a little lower. The idea is to make the surroundings more comfortable for those with autism or other disorders.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

These Are The 20 Worst Places To Live In All Of Iowa

The rolling fields and mesmerizing sunsets are just part of what makes the Hawkeye State so special. But, according to a national website, not all of Iowa is a place worth living. A town in western Iowa was named the worst place to live in the entire state and the...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Signs Can and Bottle Deposit Bill

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed into law the bill to revamp Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law. The bill increases the handling fees for redemption centers from one to three cents and authorizes the creation of mobile redemption centers. The bill also allows stores to opt out of taking back bottles and cans.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support

Robert “Lewy” Lewis of Windsor Heights has been in pain since 1974, when he had spinal surgery at the age of 21. To repair a blockage in his spine, surgeons removed eight inches of his vertebrae and then sewed them back on, using about 300 steel stitches. “I’m a perfect barometer for the weather,” he […] The post Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa Supreme Court's abortion reversal may cast long shadow

Five Iowa Supreme Court justices allowed a 24-hour waiting period for all abortions to go into effect and opened the door to more sweeping restrictions on June 17, when justices overturned the court's 2018 precedent that had found the Iowa Constitution protects a fundamental right to seek an abortion. The...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight-inch pipe on Saturday night. Iowa democrats hope changes to caucuses will keep 'first in the nation' status. Updated: 8 hours ago. Iowa Democrats hope the big changes they make to their caucuses will keep the state's...
KCCI.com

Where to find fireworks displays in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing says the Fourth of July like a good fireworks display. KCCI is helping you make your 2022 Independence Day holiday plans with a full list of fireworks displays around central Iowa. July 1. Des Moines: Yankee Doodle Pops (8:30 p.m., West Terrace, Iowa State...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Possible GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Spending Time in Iowa

(Des Moines, Iowa) -- One possible G.O.P. presidential candidate will criss-cross Iowa at the end of the month. Former United Nations Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley plans to campaign in eastern Iowa on June 29th with first-term Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks and she’ll headline a state GOP fundraiser in Dubuque that evening.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Republicans eyeing White House run descending on Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The polls were closed in Iowa for less than 48 hours when South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was shaking hands and posing for pictures with eastern Iowa Republicans at a Cedar Rapids country club last week.Scott, one of the many Republicans testing their presidential ambitions, hardly has the state to himself.At least a half-dozen GOP presidential prospects are planning Iowa visits this summer, forays that are advertised as promoting candidates and the state Republican organization ahead of the fall midterm elections. But in reality, the trips are about building relationships and learning the political geography in the state...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Governor Approves Changes In Iowa’s Bottle Bill

Des Moines, Iowa — Big changes are coming to Iowa’s Bottle Bill.Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a bill that will soon let most grocery stores and other retailers opt out of accepting empty bottles and cans and paying back the nickel deposits. The 44-year-old Bottle Bill was created for the reduction of litter and the encouragement of consumers to recycle their drinking containers.
We Are Iowa

How to slow the spread of invasive species in Iowa this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa — As Iowans gear up to spend the next few months enjoying warm weather and exploring the outdoors, the chance of invasive species spreading is on the rise. Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that June is Invasive Species Awareness Month in Iowa. With over 17 million visits to Iowa parks last year and even higher turnout predicted for 2022, awareness about best practices concerning invasive species is important, said State Tourism Manager Amy Ziegler.
IOWA STATE
1230kfjb.com

LifeServe Blood Center Blood Drive Results Announced for Laurel/Iowa Falls

The LifeServe Blood Center has announced the results for two different blood drive events that were held recently within the regional area. On Friday, June 17th, a blood drive was held in the community of Laurel. According to Danielle West, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the LifeServe Blood...
LAUREL, IA
KCRG.com

Woman who opened fire in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight-inch pipe on Saturday night. Iowa democrats hope changes to caucuses will keep 'first in the nation' status. Updated: 7 hours ago. Iowa Democrats hope the big changes they make to their caucuses will keep the state's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 97-3

Here’s How to Get a Free Air Conditioner in the State of Iowa

With scorching temperatures outside, it can be downright dangerous without an air conditioner these days. If you're in the market for an air conditioner but lack the resources, here are a few options available. Here's How To Get Free Air Conditioners in Iowa. First off, check this handy website. It...

