Click here to read the full article. Georgia Fu was dying to get back behind the camera when she discovered Indeed’s Rising Voices competition. Fu hadn’t directed in nearly four years, but the idea of exploring the meaning of work resonated with the filmmaker. Her previous short films all had traditional narratives but Fu wanted to push herself as far as possible; she went all in with “Maps,” an ambitious, 15-minute film that spans 30 years in the life of a small Asian family, struggling to stay connected as work and ambition pulls them in different directions. “The script for ‘Maps’ was...

MOVIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO