Custom home on 4+ acres closes at $1.5 million

This home built in 2021 has a heated, saltwater swimming pool, breathtaking views and a fully finished basement. Courtesy photo

Built in 2021 on 4.5 acres in Middletown, the house at 2827 Sumantown Road is last week’s top house. Listed at $1.35 million, it closed at $1.5 million. It boasts over 6,400-square-feet of living space, with six bedrooms and five full bathrooms, and a 1-year-old heated, saltwater swimming pool surrounded by a paved patio. The lot offers breathtaking views of the Middletown Valley. Other features include 10-foot and vaulted ceilings on the main level, 9-foot ceilings in the basement and upper level, custom kitchen cabinets, Cambria quartz countertops, professional appliances, white oak hardwood flooring, two laundry rooms, custom tile work in all bathrooms, a kitchenette in the basement, a fully finished basement and a high efficiency wood-burning insert.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3401 Basford Road, Frederick, $950,000

257 Kerchner Road, Walkersville, $886,635

201 Brashears Court, Walkersville, $871,435

9110 Myersville Road, Myersville, $850,000

BRUNSWICK

1200 Moore Spring Court, $569,000

321 N. Maple Ave., $425,000

6 and 8 E. B St., $290,000

16 Peach Orchard Court, $260,000

1016 Peach Orchard Lane, $245,000

FREDERICK

5304 American Holly Drive, $806,050

5718 Haller Place, $767,890

6740 American Holly Drive, $754,770

6734 American Holly Drive, $752,845

3011 Mill Island Parkway, $729,900

6411 Spring Forest Road, $680,000

5311 Striped Maple St., $644,270

2513 Rocky Pointe Circle, $627,000

8006 Dustin Drive, $625,000

5595 Jollie Drive, $612,000

6150 Aster View Lane, $582,715

6146 Aster View Lane, $559,725

7860 Old Receiver Road, $550,000

6143 Aster View Lane, $548,125

5785 Hannover Court, $540,000

6151 Aster View Lane, $522,215

6147 Aster View Lane, $516,420

6148 Aster View Lane, $512,025

6142 Aster View Lane, $500,250

6149 Aster View Lane, $499,345

3712 Basford Road, $499,000

1424 Grouse Court, $491,000

2602 Mill Race Road, $490,000

400 Fairview Ave., $462,000

6702 Grainary Court, $455,000

1231 Apollo Drive, $433,490

1235 Apollo Drive, $432,490

7203 E. Sundown Court, $425,000

7912 Hawthorne Drive, $425,000

1223 Apollo Drive, $424,490

5680 Singletree Drive, $420,000

1430 Clingmans Dome Drive, $410,815

123 Fieldstone Court, $410,000

1462 Trafalgar Lane, $405,000

2630 Cameron Way, $395,000

17 Winchester St., $380,000

2624 S. Everly Drive, $380,000

7104 Proclamation Place, $380,000

5795 Indian Cedar Court, $370,000

2018 Malvern Way, $370,000

523 Ellison Court, $370,000

800 Montclaire Ave., $365,000

1821 Free Terrace, $350,000

1203 Dahlia Lane, $341,000

105 Twin Eagle Court, $340,000

111 Cavenrock Court, $338,000

816 E. 16th St., $336,000

306 E. Third St., $326,000

528 Eisenhower Drive, $321,000

532 Mary St., $310,000

586 Cascade Way, $305,000

1133 Providence Court, $290,000

6506-H Wiltshire Drive, #202, $273,900

2402 Dominion Drive, #3D, $270,000

2503 Coach House Way, #3A, $255,000

25 E. South St., $252,500

9305 Bethel Road, $235,000

800-F Stratford Way, #F, $203,500

5804 Lantana Circle, #H, $160,000

IJAMSVILLE

11402 Meadowlark Drive, $715,300

5825 Rochefort St., $479,000

JEFFERSON

4668 Newington Road, $533,000

MIDDLETOWN

2 Mina Drive, $730,000

4612 Pinewood Trail, $399,900

MONROVIA

4016 Tranquility Court, $600,000

4977 Tall Oaks Drive, $487,500

3997 Daisy Court, $481,190

MOUNT AIRY

1311 Whitetail Court, $730,000

4317 Molesworth Terrace, $505,000

MYERSVILLE

9937 Mount Tabor Rod, $590,000

12107 Harp Hill Road, $340,000

NEW MARKET

6982 Merle Court, $764,815

6986 Merle Court, $740,790

10303 Cantor Court, $733,461

6971 Merle Court, $601,150

6911 Wimbledon Court, $555,000

6075 Piscataway St., $546,880

5558 Sponseller Court, $500,000

6077 Piscataway St., $477,230

7161 Bodkin Way, $462,530

6406 Lakeridge Drive, $429,000

THURMONT

11324 Old Frederick Road, $532,460

4 Mill Forge Court, $410,175

104 Locust Drive, $259,900

311 Old Oak Place, $244,000

128 N. Altamont Ave., $175,000

URBANA

3317 Stone Barn Drive, $520,000

3610 Singleton Terrace, $474,900

WALKERSVILLE

266 Providence Circle, $615,000

44 Fulton Ave., $505,000

8831 Eureka Lane, $285,000

8816 Whimsey Court, $205,000