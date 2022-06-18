Custom home on 4+ acres closes at $1.5 million
Built in 2021 on 4.5 acres in Middletown, the house at 2827 Sumantown Road is last week’s top house. Listed at $1.35 million, it closed at $1.5 million. It boasts over 6,400-square-feet of living space, with six bedrooms and five full bathrooms, and a 1-year-old heated, saltwater swimming pool surrounded by a paved patio. The lot offers breathtaking views of the Middletown Valley. Other features include 10-foot and vaulted ceilings on the main level, 9-foot ceilings in the basement and upper level, custom kitchen cabinets, Cambria quartz countertops, professional appliances, white oak hardwood flooring, two laundry rooms, custom tile work in all bathrooms, a kitchenette in the basement, a fully finished basement and a high efficiency wood-burning insert.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3401 Basford Road, Frederick, $950,000
257 Kerchner Road, Walkersville, $886,635
201 Brashears Court, Walkersville, $871,435
9110 Myersville Road, Myersville, $850,000
BRUNSWICK
1200 Moore Spring Court, $569,000
321 N. Maple Ave., $425,000
6 and 8 E. B St., $290,000
16 Peach Orchard Court, $260,000
1016 Peach Orchard Lane, $245,000
FREDERICK
5304 American Holly Drive, $806,050
5718 Haller Place, $767,890
6740 American Holly Drive, $754,770
6734 American Holly Drive, $752,845
3011 Mill Island Parkway, $729,900
6411 Spring Forest Road, $680,000
5311 Striped Maple St., $644,270
2513 Rocky Pointe Circle, $627,000
8006 Dustin Drive, $625,000
5595 Jollie Drive, $612,000
6150 Aster View Lane, $582,715
6146 Aster View Lane, $559,725
7860 Old Receiver Road, $550,000
6143 Aster View Lane, $548,125
5785 Hannover Court, $540,000
6151 Aster View Lane, $522,215
6147 Aster View Lane, $516,420
6148 Aster View Lane, $512,025
6142 Aster View Lane, $500,250
6149 Aster View Lane, $499,345
3712 Basford Road, $499,000
1424 Grouse Court, $491,000
2602 Mill Race Road, $490,000
400 Fairview Ave., $462,000
6702 Grainary Court, $455,000
1231 Apollo Drive, $433,490
1235 Apollo Drive, $432,490
7203 E. Sundown Court, $425,000
7912 Hawthorne Drive, $425,000
1223 Apollo Drive, $424,490
5680 Singletree Drive, $420,000
1430 Clingmans Dome Drive, $410,815
123 Fieldstone Court, $410,000
1462 Trafalgar Lane, $405,000
2630 Cameron Way, $395,000
17 Winchester St., $380,000
2624 S. Everly Drive, $380,000
7104 Proclamation Place, $380,000
5795 Indian Cedar Court, $370,000
2018 Malvern Way, $370,000
523 Ellison Court, $370,000
800 Montclaire Ave., $365,000
1821 Free Terrace, $350,000
1203 Dahlia Lane, $341,000
105 Twin Eagle Court, $340,000
111 Cavenrock Court, $338,000
816 E. 16th St., $336,000
306 E. Third St., $326,000
528 Eisenhower Drive, $321,000
532 Mary St., $310,000
586 Cascade Way, $305,000
1133 Providence Court, $290,000
6506-H Wiltshire Drive, #202, $273,900
2402 Dominion Drive, #3D, $270,000
2503 Coach House Way, #3A, $255,000
25 E. South St., $252,500
9305 Bethel Road, $235,000
800-F Stratford Way, #F, $203,500
5804 Lantana Circle, #H, $160,000
IJAMSVILLE
11402 Meadowlark Drive, $715,300
5825 Rochefort St., $479,000
JEFFERSON
4668 Newington Road, $533,000
MIDDLETOWN
2 Mina Drive, $730,000
4612 Pinewood Trail, $399,900
MONROVIA
4016 Tranquility Court, $600,000
4977 Tall Oaks Drive, $487,500
3997 Daisy Court, $481,190
MOUNT AIRY
1311 Whitetail Court, $730,000
4317 Molesworth Terrace, $505,000
MYERSVILLE
9937 Mount Tabor Rod, $590,000
12107 Harp Hill Road, $340,000
NEW MARKET
6982 Merle Court, $764,815
6986 Merle Court, $740,790
10303 Cantor Court, $733,461
6971 Merle Court, $601,150
6911 Wimbledon Court, $555,000
6075 Piscataway St., $546,880
5558 Sponseller Court, $500,000
6077 Piscataway St., $477,230
7161 Bodkin Way, $462,530
6406 Lakeridge Drive, $429,000
THURMONT
11324 Old Frederick Road, $532,460
4 Mill Forge Court, $410,175
104 Locust Drive, $259,900
311 Old Oak Place, $244,000
128 N. Altamont Ave., $175,000
URBANA
3317 Stone Barn Drive, $520,000
3610 Singleton Terrace, $474,900
WALKERSVILLE
266 Providence Circle, $615,000
44 Fulton Ave., $505,000
8831 Eureka Lane, $285,000
8816 Whimsey Court, $205,000
