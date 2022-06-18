Join the Great River Regional Library Summer Reading Program

The St. Michael Great River Regional Library 2022 Summer Reading Program will be taking place now to Aug. 6. The kids reading program is for ages 4 and up to sixth grade. The teen reading program is for sixth graders to 12th graders.

Residents who wish to participate can join at the library or sign up online. For those who participate there is a chance to win prizes.

Participants can log their reading accomplishments through online logs at griver.beanstack.org or log on a paper log. Once completed participants can be eligible for a prize drawing.

For more information ask at the Great River Regional Library or go online to bit.ly/3QcijQU.