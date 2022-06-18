Bicyclist killed when hit by car at Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Pecos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say a driver is facing a DUI charge after losing control of his car Friday and fatally striking a man riding a bicycle on the sidewalk on Las Vegas Boulevard North near North Pecos Road.

Raymond Perez-Hernandez, 26, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt north on Las Vegas Boulevard North at about 9:23 p.m. when his car “failed to maintain a lane of travel and ran off the road right. A collision occurred when the Cobalt stuck the bicyclist,” according to a news release from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Police did not identify the male victim, who was riding his bicycle east on the sidewalk of Las Vegas Boulevard North when struck. But family members said Abe Cruz Mendibles, 41, of Las Vegas, was the victim.

One person killed in vehicle versus bicycle crash at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Pecos. (KLAS)

Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

Alex Ramirez said his nephew, Mendibles, was a warehouse worker who had lived in the Las Vegas Valley for the past 21 years.

His nephew once had some legal issues but was living a better life, Ramirez said. “He had some problems. We all do,” Ramirez said.

Mendibles was living with his girlfriend and their 3-year-old son, Ramirez said. “He was clean and working. Just going to work and coming home, helping to raise his son,” Ramirez said.

Perez-Hernandez, of Las Vegas, was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and then was jailed at the Clark County Detention Center. He appeared in court Saturday on charges of DUI resulting in death, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Bail was set at $100,000, according to court records.



The death is the 72nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Police said the crash is being investigated by the department’s collision investigation section.

