Yakima Pride Parade this weekend

10 Most Recently Wanted Fugitives in Yakima County: Where Are They?. Yikes! These folks are fugitives on the run in Yakima County. Have you seen them? Now that the community is starting to wear face masks less and less, you might see one of these people out and about. They are the ten recently wanted fugitives in Yakima County. They are wanted for everything from not showing up to their court hearings, to burglary, identity theft, failure to register as a sex offender, assault, and domestic violence.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO