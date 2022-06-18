ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Pride Parade this weekend

FOX 11 and 41
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYAKIMA, Wash. – Everyone is invited to the Yakima Pride Parade on June 18....

www.fox41yakima.com

Comments / 1

 

FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Valley Libraries hosts Indoor Star Party

YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima Valley Libraries is hosting an Indoor Star Party as a part of their 2022 Summer Reading Program Events. The event will be a virtual planetarium show on Thursday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The show will be presented by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Prosser Scottish Fest and Highland Games

Scenes from the Prosser Scottish Fest and Highland Games Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Prosser, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
PROSSER, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Detectives Close To Arrest of Hit and Run Driver

Detectives with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are searching for the driver of a truck that hit and killed 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima June 12 as she was riding a bike on Summitview Avenue. Last Friday a big step forward in the investigation was taken when the suspect's GMC Denali truck was found at a construction site on Postma Road in East Valley.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Gesa Credit Union opens applications for Local Heroes Grant Program

RICHLAND, Wash. – Organizations that support local heroes like firefighters, healthcare workers, law enforcement, teachers and veterans in Washington can now apply for grants to help their efforts. The Local Heroes Grant Program through Gesa Credit Union is offering more than $250,000 in grants. Each organization can apply for...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

How to prevent your pets from starting fires

YAKIMA, Wash. – While pets can be a big source of happiness in your life, sometimes they can get into things they’re not supposed to, like knocking a space heater over and starting a fire. The West Valley Fire Department shared a few tips on Facebook today to...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima County Sheriff Identifies Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office Detectives have identified a suspect in the June 12 fatal hit and run crash that killed 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. The suspect is not in custody and deputies are now searching for the person to make an arrest. Even though authorities know the name of the suspect no name has been released to local press.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman rolls her vehicle on Highway 97

A 19-year-old Wenatchee woman escaped injury Sunday afternoon after rolling her vehicle off Highway 97 south of Orondo. The Washington State Patrol said Monica Trejo Lugo was driving her 2010 Toyota RAV4 southbound on the highway near Orondo Loop Road about 3:30 p.m. when she lost control, over-corrected and hit a highway sign.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

First 90+ degree days of 2022 to arrive locally on Sunday

SPOKANE - With this year's cool and wet weather trend, you would have thought that summer-like temperatures would never come, but meteorologists say 90-plus degree days will soon take form in the region. According to the National Weather Service out of Spokane, Sunday will be 2022's first 90-degree day in...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Pilot Shortage Across the U.S. and New Temporary Air Traffic Controller in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA – Airlines across the nation canceled over 1,700 flights this past fathers day weekend, according to tracking service FlightAware. Locally we’re not having as many flight delays and cancelations but were still short staffed. When speaking with the interim director for the Yakima Airport McAllister Field,...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

The 10 Most Recently Wanted Fugitives in Yakima County: Where Are They?

10 Most Recently Wanted Fugitives in Yakima County: Where Are They?. Yikes! These folks are fugitives on the run in Yakima County. Have you seen them? Now that the community is starting to wear face masks less and less, you might see one of these people out and about. They are the ten recently wanted fugitives in Yakima County. They are wanted for everything from not showing up to their court hearings, to burglary, identity theft, failure to register as a sex offender, assault, and domestic violence.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Council looks at renaming Yakima Convention Center

The city building at North Eighth Street in downtown Yakima could soon be called the Yakima Convention and Event Center. The Yakima City Council will consider the name change for the Yakima Convention Center at a business meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Public Facilities District Board, which operates the...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Organizers Say 4,000 People Attended Wenatchee Pride Festival

Organizers of the Wenatchee Pride Festival say this year's gathering is a success. They're estimating that more than 4,000 people attended the fest at Memorial Park Saturday. Master of Ceremonies Matthew Pippin says it was mostly a positive event. "Sadly, while there are protesters here, the voices of the many...
WENATCHEE, WA

