Roundtable with Rhea: How do we discuss race in the community
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – As New York seeks to heal from the racist and hate-fueled attack at Tops Markets in Buffalo, local community leaders are seeking to turn the tragedy into a turning point for a discussion on race.
This discussion included leaders in the community who spoke about race relations and how we can discuss race openly. Community Leader, Rosland Geter, organized and co-moderated the discussion.
The speakers were:
- Vincent Spears , mental health counselor, Ph.D. student at Liberty University
- Babatunde Ayanfodun , diversity, equity, and inclusion coordinator at Corning Community College, My Brother’s Keeper coordinator at Elmira City School District
- Carnell Parks , Executive Pastor at City Lights Church
- Nykole Parks , RN Case Manager for Arnot Health, community advocate and mentor
- Chad Spencer , Pastor at His Tabernacle
Full Discussion:Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.
Comments / 2