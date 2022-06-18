ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Roundtable with Rhea: How do we discuss race in the community

By Rhea Jha
 4 days ago

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – As New York seeks to heal from the racist and hate-fueled attack at Tops Markets in Buffalo, local community leaders are seeking to turn the tragedy into a turning point for a discussion on race.

This discussion included leaders in the community who spoke about race relations and how we can discuss race openly. Community Leader, Rosland Geter, organized and co-moderated the discussion.

The speakers were:

  • Vincent Spears , mental health counselor, Ph.D. student at Liberty University
  • Babatunde Ayanfodun , diversity, equity, and inclusion coordinator at Corning Community College, My Brother’s Keeper coordinator at Elmira City School District
  • Carnell Parks , Executive Pastor at City Lights Church
  • Nykole Parks , RN Case Manager for Arnot Health, community advocate and mentor
  • Chad Spencer , Pastor at His Tabernacle

Full Discussion:

