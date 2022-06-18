ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Do you agree with the FDA's decision to authorize COVID-19 vaccines for young children?

By Naythan Bryant
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The FDA has approved the use of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in children as young as six months old. The Food and Drug Administration followed the guidance from its advisory committee and made it official today.

The federal agency is now amending the emergency use authorizations for both vaccine makers to include the younger age groups. Moderna and Pfizer both presented data showing that any risks in using a lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine in young children were far outweighed by the benefits.

The Kaiser Family Foundation says only about 18% of parents are eager to get these young kids vaccinated. Almost four in 10 say they don’t want to get their young kid vaccinated at all, and will only do so if they have to. The last hurdle standing in the way of these vaccines reaching the public is a stamp of approval from the CDC.

We wanted to know: Do you agree with the FDA’s decision to authorize COVID-19 vaccines for young children?

Two thirds of respondents said they disagreed with the FDA’s decision.

Yes, kids do not keep masks on nor wash hands like grown ups.

Facebook user Vivian Taylor

Now add it to vaccines needed for public school.

Facebook user Katie Williams Henley

NO!! This is all about money and nothing about safety of children.

Facebook user Monica Ingalls

What’s the emergency? COVID is over!

Facebook user Kelly MacLennan

Kern County Public Health announced another three deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday.

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.

