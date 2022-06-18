Clarinda vs. Glenwood Softball

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports heads to Kimballton for a key Rolling Valley Conference softball showdown. Check out the full Monday KMAland Sports Schedule below. Kuemper Catholic at Shenandoah (DH) Lewis Central at Clarinda (DH) Harlan at Red Oak (DH) Atlantic at Glenwood (DH) Creston at St. Albert (DH) Corner Conference.
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda A’s standout Will Walsh has been named the MINK League Player of the Week. Walsh – an infielder and pitcher at Nebraska – recorded 10 hits last week. Among those 10 hits, Walsh blasted two home runs and drove in 13 runs. Walsh is...
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central senior Aron Harrington has been a major reason his school is posting one of its most successful seasons in recent memory. Harrington continued his impressive season last week for the Titans (19-2) to earn Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. "I'd...
Service:Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials:Are being directed to the family in Duane's name. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:. Notes:Duane passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with...
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central's impressive weekend moved them up two spots in the latest IHSBCA state rankings while CAM and Underwood are new to the rankings. The Titans moved from No. 6 to No. 4 in Class 3A while the Eagles joined the 2A rankings at No. 10 and CAM sits at No. 10 in 1A.
(KMAland) -- Officials with the Corner Conference have released the brackets for this week’s conference softball and baseball tournaments. In softball, Griswold is the No. 1 seed while Fremont-Mills is the No. 2 seed. Sidney will open with a first round contest against Stanton on Thursday at Fremont-Mills while East Mills and Essex clash on Thursday in Griswold. The winner of Sidney/Stanton will face Fremont-Mills later on Thursday while the victor of East Mills/Essex gets Griswold.
Service: Services will be held at a later time and will be announced. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, Toward Funeral Expenses. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Cemetery:. Notes:Services will be held at a later time and will be announced. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent...
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: open visitation 8:00 a.m. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Ruth passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State University has announced their 2022 M-Club Hall of Fame class for 2022. Six former athletes, including Jared Erspamer (football), Harvey Hallum (wrestling), Larry Maiorano (golf), Jenny (Simmons) Scherfenberg (track & field), Cassie (Lowell) Auxier (golf) and DeShaun Cooper (basketball) will be inducted. Two teams: the...
(Omaha) -- The Omaha men’s soccer program announced the addition of two transfers on Tuesday. Those pledges came from defender Kyle Reese and midfielder Theo Klein. Reese comes to Omaha from Kansas City. He appeared in 11 matches last year and made nine starts. Klein is a transfer from Central Methodist. The France native played in 21 games last year, scoring 10 goals and handing out six assists.
(Anita) -- The contributing members of the CAM baseball team are no strangers to big games and big moments. But Coach Dan Daugherty says the game that always matters the most is the one directly in front of his team. That approach has been successful for the Cougars, with a...
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program received a commitment from three-star linebacker Hayden Moore. Moore – a native of Aurora, Colorado – chose the Huskers over offers from Iowa State, Air Force, Army and Colorado. Moore is the eighth known commit to Nebraska’s 2023 class.
(Kimballton) -- Macy Emgarten's masterful performance led Exira-EHK to a win on Monday and handed the Spartans an outright Rolling Valley Conference title. Emgarten posted a Senior Night to remember by striking out 19 in the 1A No. 14 Spartans' 3-1 win over Woodbine in softball action. "I couldn't have...
(Underwood) -- Reigning KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Jasmyn Ruth has resigned from her head coaching position at Underwood. Flynn has spent the last six seasons as the Eagles’ head coach. She led Underwood to a share of the Western Iowa Conference title this year and the Eagles’...
Open Visitation Location:First Baptist Church in Harlan. Visitation Start:6:00 p.m. Cemetery:Burial will be held in the Clay Township Cemetery southwest of Elk Horn at 2:00 p.m. Notes:. Joyce Petersen, 86, of Elk Horn, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Myrtue Medical Center in...
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: Suggested to the First United Methodist Church or the charity of the donor's choice. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Visitation Location:Hemmingsen's Funeral Home 801 “S” Street Auburn, Nebraska 68305. 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Memorials:Memorials are suggested to family choice. Funeral Home:Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn. Cemetery:
(Bowling Green) -- Marc Rardin never envisioned his time as the head baseball coach at Iowa Western would last 20 years, but it did. Now, Rardin is onto the next step in his coaching career as a head coach at the Division I level with Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers hired...
Comments / 0