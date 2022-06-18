Clarinda vs. Glenwood Softball

(KMAland) -- Officials with the Corner Conference have released the brackets for this week’s conference softball and baseball tournaments. In softball, Griswold is the No. 1 seed while Fremont-Mills is the No. 2 seed. Sidney will open with a first round contest against Stanton on Thursday at Fremont-Mills while East Mills and Essex clash on Thursday in Griswold. The winner of Sidney/Stanton will face Fremont-Mills later on Thursday while the victor of East Mills/Essex gets Griswold.

GRISWOLD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO