Mississippi State

Sound Off for June 18

Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

Immigration

Why do so many people have such a hard time understanding immigration? First, we have legal immigrants who go through the proper process to be in this country. We owe it to them to be helpful and welcome them into our country where they can become a productive, law-abiding individuals and possibly a citizen. Second, we have those who cross the border illegally. These individuals deserve nothing but basic emergency care and should be returned to their home country. It is these illegal immigrants who are causing our border and other issues.

Gun raffle

Just when I think I’ve heard everything, along comes a real doozie. It’s mind boggling to find out a high school is raising money by having a gun raffle. To say that this is the height of irresponsible and heartless for this school to allow this is a serious understatement in light of the massacres of school children.

Food taxes

It’s time for our state government to repeal the tax on food. Seven percent may not seem like a lot, but for low income people every penny counts.

Global warming & oil

I believe that global warming is real, but can any of you Democrats tell me why foreign oil is less polluting than ours?

Come on, Mississippi

Mississippi politicians resisted Medicaid and The Affordable Care Act, which has now caused the problem with the hospitals. They did that because the ACA was an idea from President Barack Obama and helped the poor of Mississippi.

Submit your Sounds Offs for consideration to soundoff@sunherald.com.

