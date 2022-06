(WFRV) – A box truck driving down I-41 lost a wheel and allegedly caused an estimated $18,000 in damages, and authorities would like to hold those accountable. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on May 30 between 8 a.m. and 8:22 a.m. a box truck entered the median of I-41 southbound. The truck then reportedly hit the median cable barriers and drove over an estimated 120 posts and .25-mile of cable.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO