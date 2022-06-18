ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mutual Road Rage, Male Arguing With Vehicles – Ukiah Police Logs 06.16.2022

By Judy Valadao
Cover picture for the articleThe following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and...

Male Shooting at Vehicles With Slingshot, Female Waving Machete – 06.19.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
Subject Throwing Himself at Vehicles, Theft of Dog – Ukiah Police Logs 06.18.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
Sonoma Sheriff Helicopter Rescues Injured Man Along Mendocino Coast

A man who fell from a cliff on the Mendocino County coastline is recovering after being rescued via the Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter. The man was reported injured in Manchester at about 11:30 Sunday morning. He had a broken leg and was stranded at the bottom of the cliff in a secluded cove. A rescuer descended from the chopper on a 100-foot line to get to the man, while a Redwood fire paramedic swam to shore to help him. The helicopter lifted all three people from the beach to a nearby parking lot. The patient was then transported to a hospital.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
38-Year-Old Identified as Deceased Motorcyclist in West Petaluma

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified a motorcyclist killed in a solo crash in west Petaluma on Sunday night. Thirty-eight-year-old Brandon Evans of Petaluma crashed near a SMART train crossing. Investigators believe he may have hit a concrete median just before the crossing, throwing him off the motorcycle. The bike then collided with a power pole, knocking out power to the rail crossing. Evans died at the scene.
PETALUMA, CA
[UPDATE: Contained]Hayfield on Fire in Potter Valley

Scanner traffic beginning around 7:25 p.m. indicated a hayfield was on fire in Potter Valley on the 9700 block of East Side Potter Valley Road. As per the Incident Commander at the scene, the field itself is a “green pasture of hay” and where the fire had grown to 1.5 acres in size.
POTTER VALLEY, CA
Helicopter used to rescue man injured in fall from cliff on Mendocino coast

MENDOCINO COUNTY – A man injured in a fall from a cliff Sunday morning on the Mendocino County coastline was rescued by officers in a helicopter with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.Multiple agencies responded to an 11:30 a.m. report of a possible cliff rescue, including from the sheriff's office, the Redwood Coast Fire Protection District in Manchester in Mendocino County, and another helicopter from Sacramento-based REACH Air Medical Services.In route to the scene, sheriff's officers learned that the incident had changed to one with a man with a likely broken leg who was at the bottom of the cliff in a secluded cove.The helicopter used a 100-foot line to lower an officer to the scene, and a Redwood fire paramedic swam to shore to assist the patient, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.The helicopter lifted all three from the beach to safety in a nearby parking lot. The REACH helicopter took the patient, who was not identified by authorities, to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Firearm Recovered in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop

A Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to a recovery of a firearm. On Sunday night, an officer stopped a speeding vehicle in the area of 2695 Santa Rosa Avenue. One of the occupants informed the officer that there was a firearm concealed in the vehicle. A 9mm Berretta handgun was found under the front passenger seat. The driver, 30-year-old Armando Garcia-Adame, admitted the gun belonged to him but it was not registered in his name. He was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm by a non-registered person.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Santa Rosa Nightclub Shooting Case Delayed in Court

Two men accused of a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Santa Rosa will have to wait a few more months for their day in court. A judge has delayed their preliminary hearing, scheduled for Monday, to September because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Sonoma County jail. The outbreak doesn’t allow the men to appear in court in-person at this time. The suspects are accused of killing a 27-year-old man outside the Whiskey Tip bar on September 25th of last year. Santa Rosa City Councilman Eddie Alvarez is also connected with the case in some way. After a January council meeting, police served a search warrant on Alvarez and seized three of his cellphones. The warrant remains sealed from the public.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Santa Rosa residents assaulted, cars set on fire during illegal sideshows

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Illegal sideshows in Santa Rosa forced the police department to call in eight other law enforcement agencies to help quell the violence. Police said the sideshows on Saturday night involved 150 cars and 250 spectators in at least nine different locations. Several residents were also assaulted...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Santa Rosa Police Describe Chaos From Multiple Sideshows

Santa Rosa Police had to call for help from multiple agencies Saturday night into Sunday morning, when hundreds of cars and spectators showed up at multiple sites - reportedly with weapons and fireworks - to put on sideshows in and around the city. At least one car was destroyed by...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Fatal Hit and Run in Lake County—Law Enforcement Appeals to the Public in Search of Suspect

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol Traffic Lake County Office:. 6/19/22, at approximately 0010 hours, Amanda Arney was walking eastbound on the south shoulder of SR-20, west of Sayre Avenue in Nice, CA. Party #1 (P-1) was driving eastbound on SR-20, west of Sayre Avenue at an unknown speed. For reasons still under investigation, P-1 allowed V-1 to veer onto the south shoulder, where V-1’s right front side collided into Arney. Arney was thrown down an embankment and came to rest near a fence, partially concealed by vegetation. After the collision, P-1 fled the scene in an easterly direction on SR-20 and failed to report the collision or check on Arney’s welfare.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
‘A Public Execution Without Knowing What the Condemned Man Did’—Reflections on the Noble Waidelich Saga

Mike Geniella’s incisive voice and watchful eye have been aimed at Mendocino County for many decades as a long-standing reporter for the Press Democrat and the spokesman for Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office. Now retired, Geniella finds the writing habit hard to shake. We’re excited to host a column from him sharing his thoughts, comments, and concerns about life here in Mendocino County.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

