Pitt County, NC

June 18 Community News

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Men’s Day

Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host Men’s Day at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Summer meals

Pitt County Schools’ School Nutrition Services will serve free meals for ages 18 and younger at several sites this summer. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in most cafeterias. The following sites will be open from June 20-Aug. 11: Ayden Elementary, Belvoir Elementary, D.H. Conley, Eastern Elementary, H.B. Sugg, Sadie Saulter, South Central and Wellcome Middle schools as well as New Mercies Tabernacle Church and Versademics. Greenville Housing Authority will be open from June 21-Aug. 10 and Horizons at Oakwood will be open from June 22-Aug. 3. Six additional sites, E.B. Aycock, G.R. Whitfield, Grifton School, Lakeforest, Ridgewood and Wintergreen Primary, will be open from July 11-28. All school sites will be closed July 4-7. Call 830-4226.

Pitt County GOP

The Pitt County GOP will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Parkers Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Republican candidates seeking office in November will speak.

Golden K

The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will host Nena Ellis-Stegger, regional membership director for Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines at its meeting Tuesday. Ellis-Stegger will review the Girl Scout movement in eastern North Carolina. She may even have some Girl Scout Cookies with her. The club meets at 10 a.m. at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. All are welcome. For further information, call 367-8310.

Concert on the Common

Journey Tribute Band Trial By Fire will perform at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St., as part of the Concert on the Common series. The event also will feature food trucks and adult beverages.

May Museum

The Friends of the May Museum will hold its Music in the Park event 5-9 p.m. Thursday at the museum grounds, 3802 S. Main St, Farmville. The event will feature food trucks, live music from Josh Branch, beer/wine, local vendors. The event is free and open to the public.

Tree workshop

ReLeaf and North Carolina Cooperative Extension-Pitt County Center are holding an educational workshop 10-11 a.m. on June 25 at the Pitt County Ag Center, 403 Government Circle. Experts will be discussing trees that thrive in Greenville’s climate and soils. A tour of select trees in the Pitt County Arboretum will take place afterward. Admission is free.

Lion’s Fun Fest

The Snow Hill Lion’s Club is sponsoring its Family Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 25 beside the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road. The club is seeking vendors and sponsors. Call Trish at 367-6774 for more information and to completed a vendor application on the phone.

Medicine giveaway

NC MedAssist is holding a free over-the-counter medicine distribution 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 25 at Bethel Youth Activity Center, 7449 Main St. Items include cold, cough and flu medicine, vitamins, children’s medicines and more. No registration is required but visit www.medassist.org/mobile to request specific medication or preorder for quick pickup. The event is open to everyone 18 and older. The nonprofit pharmacy holding the event in partnership with ECU Health.

Comments / 0

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
