ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gEgTVrH00

A man with an “edged weapon" attacked passengers inside a San Francisco International Airport terminal on Friday, leaving three with cuts and scrapes before he was arrested, authorities said.

The man drove to the airport, went into the International Terminal, “walked around the departure terminal and pulled out an edged weapon” before attacking three men at about 6 p.m., police said.

The travelers were in the pre-security area when they were attacked, airport duty manager Russell Mackey told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Police officers arrived and arrested a man, whose name wasn't immediately released.

The victims were treated for minor injuries before continuing on their travels and other airport operations weren’t affected, officials said.

It wasn't clear if the suspect was a traveler and the motive for the attack was unknown, Russell Mackey said.

A KTVU-TV reporter who was covering the Golden State Warriors’ homecoming at the airport said a large knife was removed from the scene.

Other details weren't immediately available.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Bodies of slain Canadian couple found in Mexican resort city

The bodies of two Canadians were found in an apartment in the Mexican resort city of Playa del Carmen, their throats apparently slit, prosecutors and police announced Monday. A security guard was also injured at the tourist apartment complex, which is located in the center of the city, the state prosecutor's office said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US marshals release sketches of three men who escaped from Alcatraz in the 1960s and could still be at large

The US Marshals service has released renderings of three men who made an infamous 1962 escape from Alcatraz and may still be in hiding.Frank Morris, as well as brothers Clarence and John Anglin, escaped from the famed, now-defunct island prison in San Francisco Bay, on 11 June, 1962, tunneling their way out of their cells before boarding a homemade life raft.“The ongoing U.S. Marshals investigation of the 1962 escape from Alcatraz federal prison serves as a warning to fugitives: That regardless of time, we will continue to look for you and bring you to justice,” the agency said in a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox News

Hells Angels ambushed rival biker gang Vagos on freeway near Las Vegas, police say

Nevada police say Hells Angels riders shot at members of the rival Vagos biker gang on a freeway while returning from a veterans cemetery ride over Memorial Day Weekend. Las Vegas Hells Angels chapter president Richard John Devries, 66, and club recruits Russell Smith, 46, and Stephen Alo, 26, were arrested late Sunday, several hours after the shooting on U.S. 95, according to a Henderson police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Terminal#Ktvu Tv
CBS News

Philippine government attorney shot and killed while taking Uber to airport with his mother in Philadelphia

Philippine officials on Monday were mourning a government attorney fatally shot in Philadelphia and called for the perpetrator to be brought to justice. John Albert Laylo and his mother were heading to the airport to board a flight early Saturday when someone in a black car fired several rounds into their Uber at a red light near the University of Pennsylvania, police said. Laylo was shot in the back of the head and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Sunday, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Thousands of dollars worth of customer packages found at Fontana home of OnTrac delivery driver

An OnTrac delivery driver faces charges of grand theft for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.Deputies responded to a home in the 9700 block of Calabash Avenue in Fontana on Friday to check into a report of theft, where they spoke to 61-year-old Juan Cardenas, authorities said. Cardenas, an employee with OnTrac, was suspected of stealing packages in the course of his work.At the home, deputies discovered several thousand dollars worth of stolen merchandise. Some packages were unopened, while others were still in their shipping boxes with customer addresses on them. The stolen merchandise ranged from electronics like...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Racist rant against tamale vendor in San Pedro caught on camera

A Long Beach man who has been making and selling tamales around the South Bay for five years captured video of a person yelling anti-Mexican slurs at him earlier this month. The vendor, Juan Aguilar, said before last week when the incident occurred, he'd never seen the man on 7th Street in San Pedro.Aguilar said the man yelling at him, who neighbors later identified, stomped toward him aggressively, with his fists closed. That's when Aguilar started recording and, later, had his wife, Luz, upload the video on social media where it went viral. The video caught the attention of Edin Alex Enamorado,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Indian-born woman, 33, from Illinois who died in Florida Keys parasailing accident that left her son, 10, and nephew, 9, seriously injured after their line became detached

An Indian woman from Illinois has been pictured after she was killed while parasailing along with two young children. Supraja Alaparthi, 33, lost her life during the incident in the Florida Keys, while her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and her nine-year-old nephew Vishant Sadda were injured. A sudden storm prompted...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Apple Insider

Crime blotter: Cargo handlers at airport arrested for $21,000 Apple theft

In the latest Apple Crime Blotter, a January 6 defendant is accused of wiping iCloud data, an ATM thief accused of rigging an iPhone, and a stolen MacBook contained a couple's wedding photos. The latest in an occasional AppleInsider series, looking at the world of Apple-related crime. Miami airport cargo...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Traffic stop stumbles across heavily armed ‘sovereign citizens’ in California

California police arrested three “sovereign citizens” near Joshua Tree National Park after they found live ammunition and an explosive device during a traffic stop.San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies made the discovery after pulling over a Ford Taurus vehicle, and say they later found more weapons and ammunition at a remote property.Officials say that David Russell, 50, and Jeffery Russell, 46, identified themselves as sovereign citizens, a group whose members believe they are exempt from US law.Deputies say they then found “live ammunition, black gunpowder, and an improvised military-grade explosive device” inside the car. The explosive device was safely disposed of.When...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
ABC News

ABC News

704K+
Followers
160K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy