ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KION News Channel 5/46

Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport

By Associated Press
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1oX3_0gEgRzDN00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man with an “edged weapon” attacked passengers inside a San Francisco International Airport terminal on Friday, leaving three with cuts and scrapes before he was arrested, authorities said.

The man drove to the airport, went into the International Terminal, “walked around the departure terminal and pulled out an edged weapon” before attacking three men at about 6 p.m., police said.

The travelers were in the pre-security area when they were attacked, airport duty manager Russell Mackey told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Police officers arrived and arrested a man, whose name wasn’t immediately released.

The victims were treated for minor injuries before continuing on their travels and other airport operations weren’t affected, officials said.

It wasn’t clear if the suspect was a traveler and the motive for the attack was unknown, Russell Mackey said.

A KTVU-TV reporter who was covering the Golden State Warriors’ homecoming at the airport said a large knife was removed from the scene.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

The post Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 3

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Man fatally shot over weekend in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO - Medical examiners on Tuesday said the victim fatally shot in San Francisco over the weekend was a 32-year-old man from Placer County. The Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner identified the victim as Samuel St. Pierre. Pierre was found Sunday around 10:34 p.m. in the area of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

One fatally shot in SF’s Marina

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting late Sunday at the intersection of Francisco and Scott streets in San Francisco’s Marina neighborhood. (This is the intersection is when Francisco becomes Alhambra.) KRON ON is streaming news live now San Francisco Police Department Commander Raj Vaswani announced the killing via Twitter, saying it […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Terminal#Ktvu Tv#Attacker
Nationwide Report

22-year-old man dead, 4 people injured after a suspected DUI crash on the Bay Bridge (San Francisco, CA)

22-year-old man dead, 4 people injured after a suspected DUI crash on the Bay Bridge (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report. A 22-year-old Antioch man lost his life after a suspected DUI crash that also caused injuries to four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge while authorities arrested a driver in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal car collision was reported just before 3 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge, just west of Treasure Island [...]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

California High-Speed Rail finalizes plans for segment from San Francisco to San Jose

As California High-Speed Rail fights for its life in Sacramento, the agency leading the project is forging ahead with plans to bring the railroad to San Francisco. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSR) on June 10 published the final environmental impact report for the San Francisco-to-San Jose project section. If the report is approved by the authority’s board of directors in August, the project will be environmentally cleared from San Francisco to the northern part of Los Angeles County.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police investigate fatal shooting in Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday confirmed they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night in the city's Marina District.Police said homicide detectives were working the shooting. Officers from the Northern station responded to the report of a shooting near the intersection of Francisco and Scott streets at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.Police said the victim was located near that intersection. Police did not offer any details about the victim's identity or possible suspects.SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani posted on Twitter about the homicide shortly after 12 p.m. Monday.Vaswani asked that anyone that saw the shooting, had video related to the incident or might provide additional information on the incident call SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD: 17 officers injured after Warriors win

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Seventeen police officers were injured in what the department is characterizing as a violent riot on lower 24th Street the night the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals on Thursday, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department’s Mission Station. “After the violent riot on lower 24th Street […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters busy across the Bay Area

OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) - Fires kept fire crews busy across the Bay Area, Monday night.Oakland firefighters were battling a two-alarm structure fire, the department announced on Twitter at 9:30 p.m.The fire was in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue, OFD said.OFD Command reported a majority of the fire has been "knocked down.Firefighters in San Francisco made quick work of a vegetation fire near 35 Kirkwood in Hunters Point on Monday evening.SFFD first tweeted about the one-alarm blaze at 8:17 p.m. Firefighters protected a nearby structure as crews put out the fire.They were reporting no structure damage and no injuries.The fire was declared contained at 8:22 p.m. and is Both fires are under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Travelers Speak Out Following Knife Attack at SFO

Police have released more details on a knife attack that occurred at San Francisco International Airport Friday. According to officials, a man went into the international terminal and pulled out what appeared to be a large knife and assaulted three people. It was business as usual at SFO Saturday, but...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa residents assaulted, cars set on fire during illegal sideshows

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Illegal sideshows in Santa Rosa forced the police department to call in eight other law enforcement agencies to help quell the violence. Police said the sideshows on Saturday night involved 150 cars and 250 spectators in at least nine different locations. Several residents were also assaulted...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Cal Fire CZU saves entangled pelican

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Fire CZU rescued a pelican at Martin's Beach on Monday. The pelican was named Nigel and was fully entangled in fishing lines and hooks. Firefighters removed hooks from the bird's wing, leg and foot. Nigel flew off after he was saved. The post Cal Fire CZU saves entangled pelican appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Cement truck causes freeway backup in South Bay

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A cement truck on its side in Sunnyvale caused a backup on US-101 Northbound Tuesday morning, but all lanes are open as of 8:57 a.m. The truck blocked all lanes as of 5:05 a.m. near the Mathilda Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was extricated from the vehicle […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
San José Spotlight

High gas prices have San Jose commuters seeing red

As gas costs continue to reach unsustainable levels, no one is immune to the pump pain. For those commuting miles to work, all are getting gouged equally. While the state searches for solutions to the near $7 a gallon price at the pump, people like police officers, delivery drivers and traveling nurses are dealing with this problem on a daily basis.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose brush fire near homeless encampment under control

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A brush fire in San Jose broke out Tuesday morning near a homeless encampment. Firefighters brought the fire is under control before noon, but authorities were still putting out hot spots. The fire was located at Schallenberger Road and Oakland Road. Units from the San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: G-string dog walker covered ‘just enough’

June 9 – 15, 2022. Covered Barely: Citizens reported a man walking his dog on Bridgeway dressed only in a G-string. Later calls described it as a “white rag” just barely covering his private parts. Police checked it out and determined that the man was “covered up just enough.”
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy