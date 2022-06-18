ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man newly promoted to GM found dead in restaurant

By Jordan Bontke
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfTel_0gEgQyMr00

A newly promoted General Manger of the Red Robin near Pima Road and Talking Stick Way was found murdered inside the restaurant last Sunday morning. Police are still looking for his killer.

Those close to him say he was a regular at Santisi Brothers near I-17 and Bell Road.

”Every time he walked through that door, I automatically always had his drink for him,” said Shannon Johannsen, pouring a diet coke and Jack.

Johannsen has her regulars but she says there weren’t many like Joseph Doyle.

Friends called him Joe.

“He would be the loudest person at this bar, and this place gets loud when football is on.

Long before Johannsen worked at Santisi Brothers, she met Joe in a game at the poker table.

A game he loved almost as much as he loved his Steelers. If he was watching Quarterback ‘Big Ben’ or betting the big blind — he left a big impression on all those he knew.

“A lot of energy, and super kind. Just the kindest person you’d ever meet,” she said.

Johannsen said one of her last interactions with Doyle, he shared he was just promoted as the GM of the Red Robin at Pima Road and Talking Stick Way. And after months of pandemic-related isolation, he was finally able to enjoy poker with friends while watching his Steelers.

”He just seemed like so happy,” she said.

Last Sunday June 12, just after 9:15 in the morning, Salt River police were called to the Red Robin.

An employee reported a broken door.

As officers were conducting a sweep inside, they discovered Joe had been murdered. Investigators believe he was killed during a robbery.

”I was in shock,” she said.

Those in food service know the dangers of opening and closing a restaurant. Sometimes managers or servers could be some of the only people on site.

”It can happen to anybody and it’s super scary and the fact that it happened to such a beautiful person,” said Johannsen.

Whoever murdered Doyle that Sunday morning has yet to be even identified by police.

Anyone who may have seen anything around the restaurant that Sunday morning, June 12 between 6:00AM and 9:30 AM to call Salt River Police at 480-850-9230.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Microsoft exec who was mysteriously gunned down in front of his little girl in affluent Florida neighborhood hires attorney as it's revealed she 'SPIED on him' during acrimonious divorce

The ex-wife of a Microsoft exec who was shot and killed in front of his two-year-old daughter has hired a criminal defense lawyer as it's revealed she allegedly 'spied on him' during a bitter divorce. Shanna Fernandez, 35, and her new husband, Mario, have hired attorney Henry Coxe III, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Poker Table#Violent Crime#General Manger#The Red Robin#Santisi Brothers
Oxygen

Man Suspected Of Shooting Atlanta-Based Rapper 'Trouble' To Death Turns Himself In

The man accused of killing an Atlanta rapper known as “Trouble” has turned himself in to authorities, allegedly with the help of his mother. Jamichael Jones, 33, surrendered to deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night for the murder of Mariel Orr, professionally known as “Trouble,” according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV. Orr, 34, was shot to death early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Conyers — about 25 miles east of Atlanta — where authorities say he died on the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Texas mother arrested after toddler's autopsy reveals disturbing new detail

A Texas mother has been arrested after an autopsy found a disturbing new fact in the death of her two-year-old daughter, officials said. While the toddler’s death was initially believed to have been from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot, the autopsy found Juelz Gonzalez, 2, did not shoot herself as the bullet came from a distance and not close range, Fox 29 of San Antonio reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Food Service
TODAY.com

3-month-old dies after being left in his parents’ car ‘for several hours,’ police say

A 3-month-old boy died Thursday after he was left in his parents’ car “for several hours,” police in Pennsylvania said. Police in Upper Saint Clair, a township outside of Pittsburgh, responded to the home at 5 p.m. and found the baby unresponsive, according to a statement from the Allegheny County Police Department. The high was 92 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
PITTSBURGH, PA
UPI News

Authorities identify 2 of 3 victims in Alabama school shooting

June 17 (UPI) -- Authorities identified the two people killed in a church group meeting Thursday night as an 84-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman attending a potluck dinner at St. Stephen Episcopal Church in suburban Birmingham.Ala. Walter Rainy, 84, and Sarah Yeager, 75, died in the latest mass shooting...
CBS News

3 injured in attack at San Francisco International Airport

San Francisco — A man with an "edged weapon" attacked passengers inside a San Francisco International Airport terminal on Friday, leaving three with cuts and scrapes before he was arrested, authorities said. The man drove to the airport, went into the International Terminal, "walked around the departure terminal and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy