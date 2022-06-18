Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Roughed up in loss

Mack (foot) did some individual drills at June minicamp, the Chargers' official website reports. Coach Brandon Staley didn't comment on expectations for training camp but did suggest Mack is on track to play Week 1, while Mack himself said he should be ready for the start of camp, per TSN. The 31-year-old pass rusher was traded for second- and sixth-round picks this offseason, netting the Bears a solid return even after his foot surgery in late November. Mack did have six sacks in seven games last year, and a return to top form (or something near it) could give the Chargers the best edge-rushing duo in the league between him and Joey Bosa. Staley noted that Mack has been quick to pick things up this offseason, having previously played in a similar defense for the Bears in 2018 under Vic Fangio (with Staley serving as LBs coach).

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO