ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Roughed up in loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Smeltzer (3-1) allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

WATCH: Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft told by umpires to remove wedding ring under glove

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft balked at the enforcement of an MLB rule after being told to remove his wedding ring from under his glove by umpires during Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. According to a report by Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Ashcraft was told to take the ring off his left hand during a foreign substance inspection in the first inning.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Twins' Luis Arraez: Battling illness

Manager Rocco Baldelli said after Saturday's 11-1 win over the Diamondbacks that Arraez was removed in the fifth inning since he was feeling under the weather, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. The early exit didn't prevent Arraez from turning in another useful line for fantasy managers,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Yankees notch 50th win of season, become seventh-fastest club to reach milestone, matching '98 club's feat

The Yankees lost on Sunday, breaking a nine-game winning streak. Monday, they got right back in the W column, taking down the Rays, 4-2, in St. Petersburg, Florida. The game was almost a history-maker on an individual performance basis. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole had a no-hitter going through seven innings. He was dominant throughout, striking out 12 in his 7 1/3 innings of work. He was charged with one run allowed, as the runner he left on base came around to score.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Back on bereavement leave

The White Sox placed Foster on the bereavement list Sunday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. Foster is on bereavement leave for the second time this season; he was previously away from the team for four days in late April to address a personal matter. The White Sox called up outfielder Adam Haseley from Triple-A Charlotte to join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Foster, who has turned in a 5.13 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 26.1 innings out of the bullpen in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, MN
State
Arizona State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
CBS Sports

Phillies' Michael Kelly: Heads to Triple-A

The Phillies optioned Kelly to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Nationals. Kelly struck out one over a perfect inning of relief Sunday and maintains an unblemished ERA through his first two appearances in the majors, but it won't be enough for him to stick around with the big club. He should find himself near the top of the list for a call-up if the Phillies require an additional bullpen arm at any point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Former Purdue All-American Caleb Swanigan dead at the age of 25

Former Purdue standout and 2016-17 First Team All-American Caleb Swanigan has died, the school announced. He was 25. Swanigan was also the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2017, following a season in which he averaged 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for a Purdue team that went 27-8 and made the Sweet 16. Swanigan, a former McDonald's All-American, parlayed his dominant sophomore campaign to early entry into the NBA Draft. He was selected 26th overall in 2017 by the Portland Trailblazers, where he played for two seasons.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Smeltzer
Person
Jordan Luplow
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Steps out of lineup

Duran is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Duran started all four games in center field since being promoted from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, and he'll head to the bench after going 3-for-13 with a triple, a double, two walks and two runs. Jackie Bradley will man center field while Rob Refsnyder (undisclosed) starts in right.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: On bench again Sunday

Gorman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Boston, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Gorman will take a seat for the series finale while Brendan Donovan slides in at second base and while Albert Pujols serves as the Cardinals' designated hitter. Gorman started in each of St. Louis' last nine games, going 7-for-34 (.206 average) with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs during that stretch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Returns to Triple-A

The Mariners optioned Sheffield to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. Sheffield was returned to the minors one day after Seattle designated him as its 27th man for a doubleheader with the Angels. He appeared in the second game of Saturday's twin bill, striking out one and allowing one hit and no walks over two scoreless frames in relief.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Chargers' Khalil Mack: Making progress after surgery

Mack (foot) did some individual drills at June minicamp, the Chargers' official website reports. Coach Brandon Staley didn't comment on expectations for training camp but did suggest Mack is on track to play Week 1, while Mack himself said he should be ready for the start of camp, per TSN. The 31-year-old pass rusher was traded for second- and sixth-round picks this offseason, netting the Bears a solid return even after his foot surgery in late November. Mack did have six sacks in seven games last year, and a return to top form (or something near it) could give the Chargers the best edge-rushing duo in the league between him and Joey Bosa. Staley noted that Mack has been quick to pick things up this offseason, having previously played in a similar defense for the Bears in 2018 under Vic Fangio (with Staley serving as LBs coach).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Braves' Matt Olson: Perfect at the plate

Olson went 3-for-3 with three doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Cubs. Olson picked up a run on a Travis d'Arnaud homer in the first inning, then sent Austin Riley home on a double in the fifth. Olson had gone hitless in his last two games, but he was perfect at the plate Sunday. The first baseman has a June batting average of .217, but the 3-for-3 outing helped raise his season batting average to .251.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Goldschmidt went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Monday's series opener in Milwaukee and will take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Brendan Donovan will shift to first base while Juan Yepez serves as the designated hitter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Recalled by Cardinals

Nootbar was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Nootbar's arrival gives the Cardinals an additional outfielder with Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) hitting the injured list. Nootbar accomplished very little with his 57 plate appearances earlier in the season, striking out a third of the time while hitting .140/.228/.240.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Sitting in fourth straight game

Yepez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Yepez will sit for the fourth consecutive game and has started to see his playing time dry up in the wake of the recent returns of Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson from the injured list along with Brendan Donovan's emergence as an everyday player. If the Cardinals can't find steady at-bats for him in the near future, Yepez could be headed back to Triple-A Memphis soon.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Moves back to minors

The Angels optioned Mayfield to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. Mayfield became the odd man out for the Angels with the team needing to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for left-hander Kenny Rosenberg, who was recalled from Salt Lake to start Sunday's series finale in Seattle. During his two-day stay with the Halos, Mayfield went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Dealing with setback

Dickerson is experiencing renewed soreness in his strained left calf, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Dickerson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, but the recurring soreness in his calf kept him out of the lineup over the weekend. Goold reports that the outfielder will try to resume his rehab Tuesday, but he'll likely need multiple appearances to prove his health and get his timing back at the plate. As such, it seems unlikely he'll be back during the upcoming four-game road series versus the Brewers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Burger will sit Tuesday against Toronto. Burger should find himself in the lineup on a regular basis until Yoan Moncada returns from a hamstring injury, but he won't play every day. Danny Mendick will be the third baseman Tuesday, while Andrew Vaughn serves as the designated hitter.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy