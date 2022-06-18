ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Kagawa Prefecture New Corona Confirmed 57 new infections

tellerreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKagawa Prefecture announced on the 18th that 57...

www.tellerreport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

South China floods force tens of thousands to evacuate

BEIJING (AP) — Major flooding has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in southern China, with more rain expected. The manufacturing hub of Guangdong suspended classes, office work and public transport amid rising waters and the threat of landslides. In the neighboring province of Jiangxi, almost...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Half in UK back genome editing to prevent severe diseases

More than half the UK backs the idea of rewriting the DNA of human embryos to prevent severe or life-threatening diseases, according to a survey. Commissioned by the Progress Educational Trust (PET), a fertility and genomics charity, the Ipsos poll found that 53% of people support the use of human genome editing to prevent children from developing serious conditions such as cystic fibrosis.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Neither citizens nor foreigners: Hongkongers struggle to adapt to life in Taiwan

Language and cultural differences confronting refugees are compounded by an administrative limbo and lack of support in their new home. When Kenneth Ip and Natalie Wong left Hong Kong in early 2021, they carried little with them except for some luggage and a fake invitation to a Taiwan wedding. In 2019 they’d been arrested at Polytech university, where they had been part of the Protect Our Children deescalation organisation, a group of older Hongkongers who acted as physical buffers between the young pro-democracy protesters and the riot police.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy