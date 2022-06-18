Kagawa Prefecture New Corona Confirmed 57 new infections

Language and cultural differences confronting refugees are compounded by an administrative limbo and lack of support in their new home. When Kenneth Ip and Natalie Wong left Hong Kong in early 2021, they carried little with them except for some luggage and a fake invitation to a Taiwan wedding. In 2019 they’d been arrested at Polytech university, where they had been part of the Protect Our Children deescalation organisation, a group of older Hongkongers who acted as physical buffers between the young pro-democracy protesters and the riot police.

