Jose Ramirez was back in the Cleveland Guardians' lineup Tuesday after his first two missed games of the season with a sore right thumb. Ramirez, batting third and playing third base, went 1-for-5 with a double and run scored in the Guardians' 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins in 11 innings. Ramirez extended his hitting streak to nine games and leads the AL with 62 RBIs.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO