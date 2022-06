Police say an intoxicated driver was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled into the back of a vehicle parked in a Dubuque alley. 58 year old Rovertis Williams Jr. of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to Dubuque police, Williams was unconscious Sunday night when his northbound vehicle rolled into a vehicle parked in the alley east of the 1800 block of Jackson Street. Williams was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and cited with no proof of financial liability and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO