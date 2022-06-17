ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

City facilities closed Monday, June 20 for Juneteenth

 4 days ago

Reminder! Many City of Galveston facilities will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance...

Galveston, TX
Government
Click2Houston.com

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Here are several standout fireworks shows in the Houston area worth seeking out for their powerful pyrotechnic displays. They’re organized by city name and in alphabetical order. Baytown. Baytown’s annual festival at Bicentennial Park will include nearly six hours of festivities capped by a fireworks show....
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 1,334 cities and towns in TX. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $719,154 over the last 12 months.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Houston kicks off Juneteenth weekend w/ large festival at Emancipation Park

HOUSTON - The city of Houston kicked off Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday at Emancipation Park. Hundreds of people spent the day celebrating what many refer to as Independence Day for African Americans. June 19th, 1865, is the date that the last slaves in our nation, located in Galveston, Texas received...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man accused of groping lifeguard at Houston water park

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is facing indecent assault charges for groping a female lifeguard at a local water park, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Kenneth Kirkpatrick, 59, was arrested Friday at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on North Freeway following the assault accusation. He was booked into the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Juneteenth parade in Acres Home entertains hot but happy crowd

HOUSTON — Hundreds of people came out to the Juneteenth parade in Acres Home Saturday morning, despite the heat. “Happy Juneteenth, everybody,” Mayor Sylvester Turner declared while greeting people in the crowd. “It’s all good in the hood." “It’s very hot today,” said Claude Hall, who...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUNDAY MORNING WRONG WAY DRIVER INVOLVED IN CRASH ON GRAND PARKWAY ARRESTED FOR INTOXICATION ASSAULT

Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the scene to find a Cadillac had struck a Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Honda was entrapped with extensive injuries to both legs. Once firefighters freed him he was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. The driver of the Cadillac identified as Ronaldo Lopez, 22, of Houston was transported to Kingwood Hospital also but in stable condition with minor injuries. Lopez, who was driving the Cadillac displaying California plates said he entered the Grand Parkway at Community Drive and I-69. That location does have signs posted showing the wrong way. He stated he was heading to Plum Grove. No calls were made to 911 prior to the crash which was right at five miles. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. The Honda was removed by Saddle Creek Towing and the Cadillac was removed by EMC Towing. All westbound lanes were closed for the crash. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisting with traffic control put westbound vehicles onto the feeder after exiting the entrance ramp at Wilderness Parkway. Lopez was released from the hospital Sunday and taken into custody by DPS. Lopez is charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, A third-degree felony.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas State Board of Education rejects conservative-backed Heritage Classical Academy charter school for third time

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas State Board of Education Friday again rejected an application of a Houston charter school whose founder gave money to a political action committee that backed anti-critical race theory candidates for the board and whose board member accused organizers of the Women’s March of trying to impose Sharia in America.
TEXAS STATE

