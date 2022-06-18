ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Invitation to Bid - Isle of Palms Recreation Center

The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn compliance with the City's Procurement Ordinance, the City of Isle of Palms is seeking proposals from qualified contractors for the construction of construction of two (2) outdoor basketball courts at the Isle of Palms...

www.postandcourier.com

The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - OCRM - Roy McSwain

PUBLIC NOTICE Roy McSwain will submit an application to SCDHEC-OCRM for the installation of The project consists of the replacement of an existing residential dock with a new 4'x32' fixed pier walkway leading to a 20'x20' fixed pier head with a 24'x24' roof. A 10'x40' floating dock will be accessed by a 3'x20' gangway. A 12'x12' boat lift will be installed adjacent to the pier head. Also included are an approximately 280' bulkhead and 123 SF (6 CY) rip rap bank protection. The site is located at 4599 Archfield Avenue, Town of Meggett, Charleston County, South Carolina. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management; attention: Project Manager, 1362 McMillan Avenue; Suite 400; Charleston, South Carolina 29405 until July, 7, 2022. AD# 2008542.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Island Connection

Kiawah Island Corridor Study ‘Critically Important’ Priority

As development increases on Kiawah Island, so does the traffic, which is why road improvements are a priority for the Town of Kiawah Island. Dillon Turner of Kimley Horn, the consultant working with the Town on recommendations for the potential impacts on the Kiawah Island Parkway, presented a final report of long-term and short-term findings at the Town Council meeting on June 7. Turner presented a preliminary assessment in March of proposed recommendations based on the study the Kimley Horn team conducted in the late summer and early fall of 2021. They considered future development on and off the island with assumptions made to determine significant impacts on the Kiawah Island Parkway as a whole.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
The Post and Courier

$50M Charleston condominium project to feature 21 units, starting at $1.7M

A Baltimore developer plans to break ground later this year on a $50 million luxury mixed-use residential project south of the historic City Market. Landmark Partners said it expects to begin construction later this year on City House Charleston, a 21-unit upscale condominium development with commercial space on Cumberland Street between Church and State streets in the French Quarter neighborhood.
CHARLESTON, SC
Isle Of Palms, SC
Government
City
Isle Of Palms, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston Branch Library to break ground Monday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new library will soon open up to North Charleston book lovers living in Dorchester County. Dorchester County leaders are holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new North Charleston Branch Library on June 27 The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at 8690 Patriot Boulevard. A reception will be held […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
#Rfp#Procurement#Urban Construction#City Of Isle Of Palms
walterborolive.com

Colleton County referendum needs to be passed

Recently, several Colleton County residents stood in front the podium at a Colleton County Council meeting and asked that council members give a second look at a list of projects that are set to be done in the community. This list of projects includes a plethora of items – a community pool, a new animal shelter, a community civic center, and more. The projects could be completed over the course of several years, with the funding coming from an extended one-cent sales tax.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Mt. Pleasant seeks $2.5M to make shrimping docks safer

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant will preserve one of the last shrimping docks on Shem Creek through a $2.5 million appropriation endorsed by Senator Lindsey Graham. Mount Pleasant purchased this dock back in 2019 to help maintain and ensure safe conditions for shrimpers. They are...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Kingstree – Lake City Alumnae Chapter makes donation to the W.C. Fire Department

The Emergency Response Team (ERT) is a committee within Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. whose purpose is to develop a close working relationship with the local Emergency Management Division/E 911 to assist the community during natural disasters, and to provide emergency details and information to chapter members and others in the community when these diasters occur.
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - July 7, 2022

CubeSmart NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: The following self-storage Cube contents containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart to satisfy a lien on July 7, 2022 at www.storagetreasures. com Online Bids start approximately 14 days prior to the final sale date listed above at the stores listed below at the approximate times listed below: Online bids END at approximately 11:00 am CubeSmart # 894, 102 South Creek Blvd. Goose Creek, SC 29445 (843)553-0944: Cube 11 Sherrie A Pastor/Sherrie Pastor, Cube 116 Nedra Bailey, Cube 188 Tressa Evans, Cube 215 Natosha Palmer, Cube 328 Allyssa Bowen, Cube 364 Sandy Little, Cube 379 Gordon Bartley Jr, Cube 468 Mario Daquan Sims. Online Bids END at approximately 12:00 pm CubeSmart #896, 5850 A Rivers Avenue, North Charleston SC 29406 (843)744-2150: Cube 9 Sergio Washington, Cube 140 Alethia Charlene Dixon/Alethia Charlene R Dixon, Cube 143 Oneevia Barfield/Oneevia L Barfield, Cube 222 Edward Thomas Kearn Jr, Cube 240 tasha Ann Peterson, Cube 310 Bryan Folgers, Cube 334 Marvie Wedgeworth, Cube 369 Ricky Martin, Cube 421 Stephaine Candia, Cube 463 Kristopher Patrick, Cube 468 Kiara Hartwell, Cube 479 Nicole Miller, Cube 498 John Little. Online Bids END at approximately 1:00 pm CubeSmart # 899, 1003 Folly Road, Charleston SC 29412 (843) 795-8300: Cube 911 Kenneth Mark Noonan, Cube 1213 Frances Olivia Falen Suggs. Online Bids END at approximately 3:00 PM CubeSmart # 5532 2560 US-52 Moncks Corner SC 29461 (843) 761-7203: Cube A129 Deveon Davis, Cube B208 Kyle Kinard, Cube B218 Neonta Brown, Cube B252 Leigha Smith, Cube B289 Mike Conlin. Online Bids END at approximately 4:30 pm CubeSmart # 5445 3180 Marginal Road Charleston, SC 29414 (843) 763-3335: Cube E36 Asha Reed, Cube G145 Darryl L Smalls, Cube G379 William Cooper. Online Bids END at approximately 5:00 pm CubeSmart # 5447 1074 Clements Ferry Road Charleston, SC 29492 (843)881-4500: Cube 244 George Heath, Cube 370 Chane and Able Productions, Cube 498 Andrew Majewski, Cube 528 Chaquetta Richardson, Cube 529 Tara Cessna. AD# 2007734.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Three realtors join AgentOwned Realty's Mount Pleasant office

AgentOwned Realty's newest realtors at the Mount Pleasant office include Amy Lee Barresi, Danyelle Kayhani, and Margaret Loos. A South Carolina native and University of South Carolina alumnus, Barresi has 10 years’ experience selling homes. In this time, she has developed an understanding of the importance of communication among all parties involved and how each real estate transaction is different. Having become a skilled negotiator and market expert, Barresi has led buyer and seller transactions and helped clients with national and international relocations.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Most affordable neighborhoods for Charleston renters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the nation grapples with record-high inflation, the cost of just about everything is going up, including rent. But, even with efforts to hamper inflation’s hold on consumer prices, nationwide rent prices have continued their steep increase since the pandemic began. According to a recent report by rent.com, 95 percent of units […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County working to repave dozens of roads

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County is working to resurface dozens of roads. But those who live in the county say it is just scratching the surface of a much bigger problem. The county is using gas tax dollars to resurface more than 40 roads, with much of the work currently happening in the […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/June

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of June. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

