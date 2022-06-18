ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young players learn Bobcats' basketball lessons at camp

By Kevin Sutton, The Daily Jeffersonian
CAMBRIDGE — A busy summer of hoops activity is underway for the Cambridge High boys basketball program.

Bobcats head coach Kyle Pertuset has put together an extensive and varied summer program for all grade levels.

Pertuset, who enters his second season guiding the program, got a late start last year with his summer program after being hired in early June. It forced him to put together a somewhat makeshift summer program a year ago.

"A year ago June 9 I was officially hired and moved to town the next day," Pertuset explained. "So getting things set up for our summer program was kind of rushed due to the circumstances. Not anyone's fault, just the way it worked out.

"I think we had a camp going end of July, so we had maybe five, six-week notice to tell people about it," Pertuset said. "Sort of just put it out there, thought it went pretty well for being last minute. But I felt pretty pressed and uncomfortable with it being so last minute. It was pretty stressful, had to try to find sponsors, where to get camp T-shirts those kind of things were tough because I had not met anyone in the community yet."

And for Pertuset, a basketball camp veteran that situation last year was not something he was used to nor was comfortable with.

"I take a lot of pride in these camps. I do it on the side as part of my living with 'Breakthrough Basketball'", Pertuset said. "So I have a lot of experience with camps and have been a part of some really great camps. So I take it personally when we do these camps, because these kids are my future players...future Bobcats.

"I'm totally invested in it," Pertuset offered. "We want the kids first to fall in love with basketball, number two get better, and number three we want them to learn a lot of our core program fundamentals and get better from them."

But this summer, the CHS head man did it up right with an impressive program with plenty of opportunities.

"This year I had it all planned out, and we had it much more organized," Pertuset said. "This year I added a third session to balance out the grade levels and ability levels. That helps to make camp more enjoyable for the kids, when they are playing with kids their own age. I think it worked out really well this year.

"It created a much more competitive camp, and at same time, allowed us to be a little more advanced with the middle school kids," Pertuset continued. "With younger kids we were more focused on the basic fundamentals. It worked out really well. I was very pleased with it and something I think we will continue to do moving forward."

The three camp sessions were made up of Session 1 (grades K-2), Session 2 (grades 3-5), and Session 3 (grades 6-8) with a total of 55 campers in the three sessions.

"We had pretty good turnout I thought, pleased with the numbers, maybe hoping for a few more," Pertuset stated. "But I think part of that might just be gas prices right now, money just a little tighter these days and I get that. Everybody's tightening their belts right now and I think that's part of why our numbers were not better."

Pertuset also expressed appreciation for the support the Cambridge community gave him in putting together a solid summer camp program for the kids.

"This year we had T-shirt sponsors really quick, sponsor for plaques, everything just so much more organized and efficient," Pertuset explained. "I really want to thank the Cambridge community for all their support with the camps. And really just the great support they have given our program during my first year here."

Pertuset believes a solid youth program is key to building a successful program that features a solid foundation in the younger age groups.

"I think it's important to get the kids involved as early as we can," Pertuset added. "Teach them the culture of our program, the fundamental skills as well as the mental and physical approach to the game. We try to hit on all of those areas with the kids."

"So at each session we hit on those areas with the campers," Pertuset continued. "And then again with the middle school kids, even more so as they are more advanced. We want the kids to have fun while they are learning some important lessons."

Pertuset said the camps were a focus of the entire boys program, including his coaching staff and varsity players in attendance.

"We had varsity players at all three camp sessions, helping out and being hands on with the kids," Pertuset said. "We had our assistant coaches there as well, we tried to make it a family atmosphere with a complete participation from our entire boys program."

Guest speakers were also brought in to talk to the young campers, with former Bobcat standout players like Aaron Quinn, currently Cambridge High AD and Darin Ford.

"We were lucky enough to have both Aaron Quinn and Darin Ford come in and speak to the kids about Cambridge basketball and what it means to be a Bobcat," Pertuset said. "And just how fast the future will be here for them, and taking things they learn home with them and work on it."

I addition to the skills camps, Cambridge players at all levels are also competing in summer basketball leagues, including a new 3-on-3 format league Pertuset has started for grades three through six.

"We are doing a Thursday night 3-on-3 league for grades 3 through 6," Pertuset explained. "It's a summer league for them, and we are doing it with a 3-on-3 format. Let's more kids handle the ball, shoot the ball and be involved. Really off to good start and think that is something that will get bigger in the future."

The Cambridge varsity and junior varsity teams will soon be leaving to attend the Eastern Ohio Team Camp in Sherrodsville, and Pertuset is looking forward to that event as well.

"We are taking both the varsity and JV teams to Eastern Ohio Team camp on Sunday," Pertuset added. "Really looking forward to that, Eastern Ohio is one of the best team camps in Ohio. I've been to a lot of team camps and it's one of the best team camps around. A great camp that works o toughness and being physical."

"We've had a busy summer of basketball for sure," Pertuset continued. "And I'm very pleased with our numbers and the participation we've gotten at all the different age levels. That's what it takes to build a solid and successful program, which is what we are trying to do. A lot of great basketball tradition here at Cambridge and we want to do our part to add to that tradition."

