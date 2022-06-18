ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Sabo says he's retired for now, will see what next chapter entails

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Chris Sabo appeared Friday on Bally Sports Ohio's "Reds Live pregame" with daughter and co-host Annie Sabo as well as Sam LeCure.

The three-time All-Star third baseball for the Reds discussed everything from his assessment of "Reds Live" to memories of playing in Cincinnati - including for the 1990 World Series champions - and what he's up to now, which involves plenty of golf at home in Florida.

Chris Sabo, 60, worked for four seasons as the head coach of the University of Akron Zips' baseball team, but the school announced earlier this month that his contract wasn't renewed.

"I just finished up my fourth year at University of Akron baseball," Chris Sabo said on Bally Sports Ohio before the Reds' loss Friday . "I've retired - I got that program started again. So now I'm looking forward to going back home to Florida and seeing what the next chapter of my life entails. Who knows? Maybe the Reds will come calling. Maybe I can help those guys out."

Bally Sports Ohio welcomed Annie Sabo to its "Reds Live" coverage before the start of the season.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Chris Sabo says he's retired for now, will see what next chapter entails

