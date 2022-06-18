World's top whitewater kayakers compete in North Fork Championship

With summer now officially underway, float tube season has arrived. One of the state's best floats is located a couple of hours northwest of Twin Falls along a stretch of the Boise River. This time of year thousands of Idahoans gather southeast of Boise at Barber Park to take a...
From the outside, this home doesn’t look like much. But inside? It’s really something special!. When you hear the words “indoor pool,” what type of Idaho property comes to mind? Probably some luxury home high above Boise in the foothills, something ritzy in Sun Valley or something elegant near the lake in Coeur d’Alene. We’re not shocked that it wasn’t a 47 year old home in a pretty average looking subdivision near Overland and Cloverdale.
Tacos are great, burgers are fantastic, and steak fingers are cool… but let’s be honest with ourselves here: is there anything better than a solid barbecue plate? From the tangy barbecue sauce drizzled across a perfectly smoked brisket to the cool potato salad that sits next to barbecue chicken… the answer is no. There is nothing better than that and recently, a new report just named the best barbecue spot in all of Idaho. Is it in Boise? Is it in Meridian? Perhaps it’s in Kuna?
Nampa is America's best-run city, and Boise is the second best-run city in America, according to a new study from our friends at Wallethub. This morning's study evaluated various factors to determine America's best-run cities. Nampa topped Boise, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Nashua New Hampshire, Lexington, Kentucky, Lincoln, Nebraska, Las Cruces,...
When you check the pictures below, you’ll see the 3rd one is the view this home has of Boise... Did you look? I mean come on, it doesn’t get much better than that!. This 5-bed/5-bath home has 5,320 square feet of space and it’s currently listed for $2,350,000.
June marks the official start of Summer. Some say Summer begins on June 1st, and others say it officially begins on June 21st, but either way, it’s officially summertime now and you know what that means... More ice cream!. I don’t know what happens to me but the second...
The Treasure Valley and Boise area is such a fantastic place to explore. Interestingly enough sometimes when you grow up somewhere you don't visit the classic 'visit' spots. Some of these you probably could knock out on class field trips but after that how many of these places have you been to? Are you a proud native or new local? Either way these are all "must see" places that should be checked off your Boise Bucket list.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials determined a hunter shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense earlier this month in North Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, two hunters reported shooting a grizzly bear on June 8, in the Ruby Creek drainage in Boundary County. The two had been hunting black bears and had just harvested one when the adult male grizzly approached them out of the brush. The two backed away and attempted to scare away the bear which continued to approach them, according to Idaho Fish and Game. one of the hunters shot the grizzly at close range, killing it. Neither of the hunters was injured. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers responded, conducted an investigation, and recovered the grizzly carcass. The state and federal governments protect grizzly bears which are found mainly in the northern part of the state and around Yellowstone National Park.
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — As the family of Everette Jackson mourns the loss of the 21-year-old, for some, it’s now bringing the idea of river safety top of mind. Crews found his body in the Payette River in Emmett, eight days after he floated the river. The Gem County Sheriff's Office called Jackson’s death an accidental drowning.
On June 19, 21-year-old Everette Jackson’s body was found in an Idaho river, after being missing for over a week. On June 11, Jackson got swept into the Payette River while tubing with his girlfriend. According to reports, the couple missed their exit and tried to paddle back to the dock before being swept away by the current. Apparently, his girlfriend was able to grab a branch for safety, but Jackson couldn’t.
The first COVID-19 case in Idaho was reported in March of 2020. Since that time the state has had spikes and declines but even after the wave of the omicron variant, Ada County cases were falling. However, according to the Central District Health’s weekly report, as of Thursday when lab...
BOISE, Idaho — Boise's average gas prices are contradicting national average gas prices, according to GasBuddy price reports. The cheapest station in Boise was priced at $5.05 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.85 per gallon. In the last week, prices have risen 10.7 per gallon...
Sriracha lovers everywhere, you may want to take a seat for what we’re about to tell you:. The makers of this delicious hot sauce, Huy Fong Foods, have suspended their production until after Labor Day. What does this mean??. There is going to be a nationwide Sriracha shortage… all....
They don't call it Turkey Tuesday. It's not Tomato Soup Tuesday. It's Taco Tuesday! It brings some sort of joy to Tuesday. Usually a meaningless day of the week, Tuesday now has a purpose and is one of the days we look forward to, so we can enjoy our favorite tacos.
If you’re serious about your sushi, you hold your breath every time a list like this is published. We’ve seen national publications that have never visited the Treasure Valley pick some really obscure Idaho restaurants when they’re putting together their list of best “whatever” in every state lists. But in the case of Idaho’s best sushi joint? It appears that Love Food hit the nail on the head with their latest list titled “Your State’s Best Sushi Joint.”
This wildly popular home I wrote about in January is for sale again!. At the time of that article, the home was listed at $1.4 million, and it was the most expensive home for sale in Kuna. In today’s market, it’s definitely not the most expensive home listed anymore, and the price has been brought down to $1.2 million. Keep scrolling to check out the 30+ pictures 👇
The body of missing Everette Jackson, an LSUE basketball player, was reportedly found in Idaho. That's according to LSUE, who posted the details on their social media:. The 21-year-old basketball player went missing during a tubing trip to Idaho with friends. He disappeared while tubing on the Payette River in Western Idaho. Jackson was tubing with his girlfriend, when she told investigators that they lost control. She says Jackson was then swept away by the river. He was last seen on June 11th.
GEM COUNTY, Idaho — The body of Everette Jackson, the 21-year-old Louisiana man who went missing on the Payette River, has been found, according to a press release from the Gem County Sheriff's Office. The Gem County Sheriff's Office says the body was found by a volunteer Sunday afternoon...
Comments / 0