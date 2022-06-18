ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks, ID

World's top whitewater kayakers compete in North Fork Championship

KTVB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Fork Championship brings the most...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 KISS FM

See Inside a Simple Looking Boise Home With an Amazing Indoor Pool

From the outside, this home doesn’t look like much. But inside? It’s really something special!. When you hear the words “indoor pool,” what type of Idaho property comes to mind? Probably some luxury home high above Boise in the foothills, something ritzy in Sun Valley or something elegant near the lake in Coeur d’Alene. We’re not shocked that it wasn’t a 47 year old home in a pretty average looking subdivision near Overland and Cloverdale.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

This “Shack” Has The Best Barbecue in All of Idaho

Tacos are great, burgers are fantastic, and steak fingers are cool… but let’s be honest with ourselves here: is there anything better than a solid barbecue plate? From the tangy barbecue sauce drizzled across a perfectly smoked brisket to the cool potato salad that sits next to barbecue chicken… the answer is no. There is nothing better than that and recently, a new report just named the best barbecue spot in all of Idaho. Is it in Boise? Is it in Meridian? Perhaps it’s in Kuna?
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Fork, ID
City
Payette, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Banks, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
KIDO Talk Radio

Nampa, not Boise Is America’s Best Run City

Nampa is America's best-run city, and Boise is the second best-run city in America, according to a new study from our friends at Wallethub. This morning's study evaluated various factors to determine America's best-run cities. Nampa topped Boise, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Nashua New Hampshire, Lexington, Kentucky, Lincoln, Nebraska, Las Cruces,...
NAMPA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

How Many of These “Must See” Boise Places Have YOU Seen?

The Treasure Valley and Boise area is such a fantastic place to explore. Interestingly enough sometimes when you grow up somewhere you don't visit the classic 'visit' spots. Some of these you probably could knock out on class field trips but after that how many of these places have you been to? Are you a proud native or new local? Either way these are all "must see" places that should be checked off your Boise Bucket list.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayakers#Whitewater#Payette River
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Hunter Shoots Grizzly Bear in Self-defense

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials determined a hunter shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense earlier this month in North Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, two hunters reported shooting a grizzly bear on June 8, in the Ruby Creek drainage in Boundary County. The two had been hunting black bears and had just harvested one when the adult male grizzly approached them out of the brush. The two backed away and attempted to scare away the bear which continued to approach them, according to Idaho Fish and Game. one of the hunters shot the grizzly at close range, killing it. Neither of the hunters was injured. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers responded, conducted an investigation, and recovered the grizzly carcass. The state and federal governments protect grizzly bears which are found mainly in the northern part of the state and around Yellowstone National Park.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
rollingout.com

Black athlete goes tubing with White girlfriend, but only 1 made it out alive

On June 19, 21-year-old Everette Jackson’s body was found in an Idaho river, after being missing for over a week. On June 11, Jackson got swept into the Payette River while tubing with his girlfriend. According to reports, the couple missed their exit and tried to paddle back to the dock before being swept away by the current. Apparently, his girlfriend was able to grab a branch for safety, but Jackson couldn’t.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
MIX 106

5 Spots For Authentic Mexican Tacos In Boise

They don't call it Turkey Tuesday. It's not Tomato Soup Tuesday. It's Taco Tuesday! It brings some sort of joy to Tuesday. Usually a meaningless day of the week, Tuesday now has a purpose and is one of the days we look forward to, so we can enjoy our favorite tacos.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Doesn’t Have to Travel Far to Enjoy the Best Sushi in Idaho

If you’re serious about your sushi, you hold your breath every time a list like this is published. We’ve seen national publications that have never visited the Treasure Valley pick some really obscure Idaho restaurants when they’re putting together their list of best “whatever” in every state lists. But in the case of Idaho’s best sushi joint? It appears that Love Food hit the nail on the head with their latest list titled “Your State’s Best Sushi Joint.”
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

How is This Beautiful Home in Kuna for Sale Again? (Look Inside!)

This wildly popular home I wrote about in January is for sale again!. At the time of that article, the home was listed at $1.4 million, and it was the most expensive home for sale in Kuna. In today’s market, it’s definitely not the most expensive home listed anymore, and the price has been brought down to $1.2 million. Keep scrolling to check out the 30+ pictures 👇
KUNA, ID
92.9 THE LAKE

Body Of Missing LSU-Eunice Basketball Player Found In Idaho

The body of missing Everette Jackson, an LSUE basketball player, was reportedly found in Idaho. That's according to LSUE, who posted the details on their social media:. The 21-year-old basketball player went missing during a tubing trip to Idaho with friends. He disappeared while tubing on the Payette River in Western Idaho. Jackson was tubing with his girlfriend, when she told investigators that they lost control. She says Jackson was then swept away by the river. He was last seen on June 11th.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Body of Everette Jackson found in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — The body of Everette Jackson, the 21-year-old Louisiana man who went missing on the Payette River, has been found, according to a press release from the Gem County Sheriff's Office. The Gem County Sheriff's Office says the body was found by a volunteer Sunday afternoon...
GEM COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy