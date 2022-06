As we know, Brock Lesnar returned to the rings in the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, after a long hiatus following the defeat he suffered at the hands of Roman Reigns in April at Wrestlemania 38. The Beast is back at the end of the show trying to peacefully offer his hand to Tribal Chief, who accepted it, but then, in full Lesnar style, the whole Bloodline got a nice F5 and was knocked out to confirm once again all its power.

