Arizona 7, Minnesota 2

On June 11, 2022 at about 9:48 P.M., Officers with the Porterville Police Department were called to a residence in the 200 block of South G Street for a possible domestic violence incident. Officers learned the Confidential Victim was 16 years old and a resident of Mexico. The Confidential Victim reported she had been talking to Abarca for the last 2-years through social media. In March of 2022, Abarca was in Mexico where they met in person. Abarca then transported the Confidential Victim to the United States of America and they have been living together in Porterville, CA. and having a sexual relationship. Abarca was not present at the time of this call for service and the Confidential Victim did not know the location of where they have been living. At approximately 1:15 A.M., on-call Detectives were summoned and assumed the investigation.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO