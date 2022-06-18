ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Arizona 7, Minnesota 2

By Sportradar
Porterville Recorder
 4 days ago

A-struck out for Celestino in the 9th. E_Smeltzer (1), Urshela (5). LOB_Minnesota 8, Arizona 7. 2B_Arraez (6), Buxton (9), Urshela (9), Sánchez (16), Miranda...

Porterville Recorder

Tuesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Rylan Bannon from Norfolk (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Aaron Civale from the 15-day IL and RF Franmil Reyes from the 10-day IL. Designated CB Oscar Mercado for assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Claimed RHP Albert Abreu off waivers from Kansas City....
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Jeter Downs from Worcester (IL). Designated RHP James Norwood for assignment. BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled SS Tim Anderson from rehab assignment in Charlotte (IL) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL. Placed 3B Yoan Moncada on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 18.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Perez graduates as valedictorian from CHP Academy

Armando Perez Jr. of Porterville has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He has been assigned to duty at the CHP’s Hollister-Gilroy Area office. Officer Perez is a 2013 Porterville High graduate and attended Porterville College. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Perez worked...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Kings and Tulare County Report Released

The Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance (the Alliance) has released the 2022 Kings and Tulare County Point in Time Report. The Point in Time (PIT) is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people who meet the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) definition of homeless. It is conducted every year in the last 10 days of January and is a requirement of all regions applying for federal funds. Data collected during the PIT count is used by the Alliance and partner agencies to better understand the issues associated with homelessness including causes, service gaps, unmet housing needs, and homeless trends.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Monarch Kits to be given away Saturday

In celebration of Pollinator Week free Monarch Garden Starter Kits will be given away from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at the Tule River Parkway. Pollinator Week is June 20-26. The Tule River Parkway Association will be distributing the free Monarch Garden Starter Kits at the Jaye Street entrance parking lot just south of the bridge.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

New owners take over J&R Meat

Shelley Cumming has been operating a Porterville institution, J&R Meat, for a little more than a week now. The Porterville business that has been known for providing the area with a large variety of quality meats since 1980 and Cumming said that won't change. “Really nothing's changed,” Cumming said. “It's...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Taco Truck Tirade: Porterville Man Busted for Vandalizing Popular Eatery

On Friday June 11, 2022, TCSO Deputies were called to the 800 block of W. North Grand Avenue in Porterville for a vandalism to a local Taco truck, Las Sabrosa Tacos. While on scene, Deputies learned 43-year-old Mayolo Gonzalez of Porterville was talking to himself and appeared to be on drugs. After about 20 minutes, Gonzalez grabbed a large PVC pipe and smashed the front windshields of the truck, causing more than $500 worth of damage.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Second cannabis dispensary planned for LIndsay

If all goes well the city of Lindsay will have two downtown cannabis dispensaries by 2023. Elevate Lindsay is the new cannabis dispensary that will be placed in a downtown brick building in the city. The dispensary will be located about a block from the first dispensary that's opened in the city, Valley Pure.
Porterville Recorder

Possible Domestic violence call results in arrest for Human Trafficking

On June 11, 2022 at about 9:48 P.M., Officers with the Porterville Police Department were called to a residence in the 200 block of South G Street for a possible domestic violence incident. Officers learned the Confidential Victim was 16 years old and a resident of Mexico. The Confidential Victim reported she had been talking to Abarca for the last 2-years through social media. In March of 2022, Abarca was in Mexico where they met in person. Abarca then transported the Confidential Victim to the United States of America and they have been living together in Porterville, CA. and having a sexual relationship. Abarca was not present at the time of this call for service and the Confidential Victim did not know the location of where they have been living. At approximately 1:15 A.M., on-call Detectives were summoned and assumed the investigation.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Surveillance video released shows robbery in progress

On June 15, 2022, Detectives with the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit began investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Sunrise Handy Market, located in the 400 block of W. Poplar Avenue, shortly before 3:30 A.M. Prior to this robbery, the same suspects committed a carjacking in the City of Lindsay where they kidnapped the female victim at gunpoint and made her drive around before forcibly removing her from the vehicle. The suspects then used the stolen vehicle to go on a robbery crime spree in other jurisdictions.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

TSCO Homicide Detectives investigating death in Tonyville

Around 7:30 am on June 19, TCSO Deputies were called to the 21600 Block of Ave 242 in Tonyville for a 47-year-old man who was not breathing. When Deputies arrived, they learned the man had been in a physical fight when he became unconscious. He was taken to a local...
TULARE COUNTY, CA

