Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $290M for Tuesday; big wins in California, Florida, Texas

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NElgI_0gEgIdnA00

No one matched all six numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing so the jackpot will climb to $290 million, according to the Mega Millions website .

The cash option for Tuesday night's drawing will be $162.3 million.

The numbers drawn on Friday, June 17, 2022 were: 20 - 36 - 53 - 56 - 69 and Megaball 16. The Megaplier was 2x. The jackpot was an estimated $273 million with a cash option of $151.7 million.

While no one won it all, there were three million-dollar prizes won on Friday. Two tickets sold in Florida and Texas matched all five white balls and had the Megaplier to win $2 million each, while another ticket in California also won a second-tier prize.

The jackpot has not been won since April 15 when a ticket sold in Tennessee won $20 million – it was the second time in two drawings the jackpot was won.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. You can play the game in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $279 million with a cash option of $159.4 million for Saturday night's drawing, according to the Powerball website .

Unlucky ? Here are 13 crazy things more likely to happen than winning the lottery

Powerball, Mega Millions: These are the luckiest states for jackpot winners

Top Mega Millions jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  2. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  3. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  4. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  5. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California
  6. $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana
  7. $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey
  8. $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California
  9. $515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania
  10. $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018: Won in Florida

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter .

Email: connolly@northjersey.com

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $290M for Tuesday; big wins in California, Florida, Texas

