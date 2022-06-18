Kyle Martin hits inside-the-park HR and grand slam in Chihuahuas’ 14-4 win over Aviators

Game One

The El Paso Chihuahuas had 13 hits but left 14 runners on base and lost to the Las Vegas Aviators 13-4 in a game that started Thursday and was finished Friday. Thursday night’s game was suspended in the seventh inning due to lightning.

El Paso leadoff hitter Esteury Ruiz went 3-for-4 with a walk, reaching base four times for the second consecutive game. Chihuahuas second baseman Eguy Rosario went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his third consecutive game with a homer.

The Chihuahuas stole five bases in the loss, which was one shy of a team record for steals in a game. First baseman Michael Cantu pitched the ninth inning and became the first Chihuahuas’ position player to pitch since Webster Rivas on April 8 at Round Rock.

Las Vegas 13 El Paso 4 – Completion of Thursday’s Suspended Game

WP: Ruiz (4-0)

LP: Leasher (2-4)

S: None

Time: 3:07 (1:35 delay)

Attn: 6,926

Game Two

The Chihuahuas scored five runs in both the sixth and seventh innings of the regularly scheduled game and came back to beat the Aviators 14-4.

El Paso’s Kyle Martin hit an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, El Paso’s first inside-the-park homer of 2022 and the sixth in team history. One inning later, Martin hit a grand slam to right field, the Chihuahuas’ third grand slam of 2022.

Chihuahuas catcher Brett Sullivan went 5-for-5 with two doubles. It was the team’s second five-hit game by an individual player this year. El Paso has won five of its seven games on the current homestand.

El Paso 14 Las Vegas 4 – Friday

WP: Castillo (1-0)

LP: Dunshee (1-6)

S: None

Time: 2:54

Attn: 6,869

Box Score: Aviators 4, Chihuahuas 14 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Las Vegas (35-28), El Paso (37-27)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Collin Wiles (3-5, 6.63) vs. El Paso RHP Ryan Lillie (2-0, 4.82). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.