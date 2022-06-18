Kyle Martin hits inside-the-park HR and grand slam in Chihuahuas’ 14-4 win over Aviators
Game One
The El Paso Chihuahuas had 13 hits but left 14 runners on base and lost to the Las Vegas Aviators 13-4 in a game that started Thursday and was finished Friday. Thursday night’s game was suspended in the seventh inning due to lightning.
El Paso leadoff hitter Esteury Ruiz went 3-for-4 with a walk, reaching base four times for the second consecutive game. Chihuahuas second baseman Eguy Rosario went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his third consecutive game with a homer.
The Chihuahuas stole five bases in the loss, which was one shy of a team record for steals in a game. First baseman Michael Cantu pitched the ninth inning and became the first Chihuahuas’ position player to pitch since Webster Rivas on April 8 at Round Rock.
Las Vegas 13 El Paso 4 – Completion of Thursday’s Suspended Game
WP: Ruiz (4-0)
LP: Leasher (2-4)
S: None
Time: 3:07 (1:35 delay)
Attn: 6,926
Game Two
The Chihuahuas scored five runs in both the sixth and seventh innings of the regularly scheduled game and came back to beat the Aviators 14-4.
El Paso’s Kyle Martin hit an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, El Paso’s first inside-the-park homer of 2022 and the sixth in team history. One inning later, Martin hit a grand slam to right field, the Chihuahuas’ third grand slam of 2022.
Chihuahuas catcher Brett Sullivan went 5-for-5 with two doubles. It was the team’s second five-hit game by an individual player this year. El Paso has won five of its seven games on the current homestand.
El Paso 14 Las Vegas 4 – Friday
WP: Castillo (1-0)
LP: Dunshee (1-6)
S: None
Time: 2:54
Attn: 6,869
Box Score: Aviators 4, Chihuahuas 14 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: Las Vegas (35-28), El Paso (37-27)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Collin Wiles (3-5, 6.63) vs. El Paso RHP Ryan Lillie (2-0, 4.82). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0