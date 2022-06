Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos waited for his grandfather to leave the house before shooting his grandmother in the face, lawmakers heard on Tuesday – as it was revealed that the 66-year-old is still unable to speak almost one month on from the attack.Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS), testified before the first Texas Senate public hearing on Tuesday morning about the ongoing investigation into the events surrounding the slaughter of 19 children and two teachers in Robb Elementary School.On 24 May, Ramos shot his grandmother Celia Gonzalez in the face at the home that...

UVALDE, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO