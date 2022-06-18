Businesses donate to Black Resilience Fund

The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO