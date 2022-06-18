ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Prescott Talks: Interview with Ron Watkins, Candidate for CD-2, Part 1

By David Stringer, Publisher
 4 days ago

David Stringer, guest host for Prescott Talks, discusses with Ron about...

Communities Remember The Granite Mountain Hotshots – Ninth Anniversary

On June 30, 2013 at 4:42 p.m., 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew gave their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Nine years later, the City of Prescott and other agencies continue to remember the brave 19 with public tributes. This year marks the ninth anniversary of the tragedy.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – June 20th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
City of Prescott 4th of July Fireworks Event Details

City of Prescott 4th of July Fireworks Event Details. The City of Prescott will host their Independence Day Fireworks on Watson Lake on Monday, July 4. The family-friendly event will begin at 3 p.m., with fireworks expected to take place around 9:00p.m. Here are important event details. Street Closures. Crews...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Help Identify This Person – Yavapai Silent Witness

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help on a cold case they are working on. On Tuesday, August 30, 2011, the body of a white male subject was located on Forest Road 618H in the Beaver Creek area off I-17 and Hwy 179. The death was ruled as natural due to heart complications. The victim is described as 6 feet tall, 252 lbs., bald with brown facial hair in the form of a goatee and a 9-inch scar on his left abdomen. He had no wallet or identification on his person. Several types of medications were found near the decedent. His clothing included a blue tie dye shirt, an extra shirt with a logo, a black and red backpack, and a hat.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Prescott Valley Residents Sign Up For Emergency Alerts

The Prescott Valley Police Department urges citizens to sign up for CodeRED, the Emergency Notification System used by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. The CodeRED system will give you timely, accurate information right to your mobile device, phone, or email. This removes the risk of misinformation, giving residents important information firsthand.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Vehicle Rollover on State Route 89 in Chino Valley

On 6/15/2022 at approximately 12:31 pm, Chino Valley officers responded to a single vehicle rollover collision on North State Route 89 at mile marker 332. When officers arrived, they found a heavily damaged maroon 2001 Ford F250, in a dirt field on the east side of North State Route 89. The driver, a 55-year-old male from Ashfork, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and appeared to have been partially ejected from the vehicle, resulting in.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
Look what is New intown

CAVI Logistics is a company that partners with clients to provide managed transportation for freight, whether across the world or across the street. From shipping one pallet or up to a truckload, we can help get it to its destination on time and within budget. The team at CAVI Logistics is dedicated to keeping you up to date with industry changes to ensure your freight is handled by the appropriate carrier for your product and customer. CAVI Logistics has really brought the phrase “One call does it all” to a reality. Are you importing from Asia or Europe? We can handle that too. In conjunction with our agents and partners, we can move your freight from the factory to your door and have your US Customs Clearance filled and paid all within one system.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Enjoy an Evening Family Night at the Zoo!

NEW in 2022! Summer Zoo Fest at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary (1403 Heritage Park Road, Prescott) on Saturday, July 16th, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Enjoy carnival games, bounce house, adult beer garden, Iron Horse Grille-Food Truck, music and animal activities! This family fun night is sponsored by Prescott Animal Hospital.
PRESCOTT, AZ

