Back to back state champions: Taunton softball claims D1 title in thriller with Peabody

AMHERST — All year long, Taunton softball's mantra has been "clear the noise," a call to ignore any naysayers or doubts both internal and external and to focus on their ultimate goal: winning a second straight Division I title.

"All year long I told them to clear the noise," Tigers coach Carrie Consalvi said. "They didn’t listen to the ‘you can’t do it’ and ‘you’re not going to be there’ and you’re not the same team,’ and I couldn’t be more proud of them."

It didn't matter that the Big Three of the Class of 2021 had graduated. It didn't matter that some statewide publications didn't have them among the favorites. If anything, that only added to their determination as a group of talented softball players up and down the lineup with resiliency and unwavering support of each other and an undying belief they were capable of defending their title.

Then Friday at Sortino Field on the campus of the University of Massachusetts, that's exactly what happened.

No. 3 Taunton battled out of a pitchers duel with No. 9 Peabody and withstood a seventh inning comeback attempt by the Tanners to win 5-3 and repeat as Division I champions, the seventh overall state championship in the program's history.

"It’s more than one person, it’s every single one of them," Consalvi said. "They just pick each other up, they contribute and they never give up. They never give up, so I’m super proud of them."

Senior pitcher Liv Mendonca saved her best for last in her final high school appearance as she earned the win by tossing six and two-thirds innings giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk while her off-speed pitches and curveballs were as on point as ever.

"I think it was just the pressure and knowing that my team was behind me and had my back that did it," Mendonca said.

"She came out this game just on," Consalvi said. "She was on today."

Mendonca spent much of the game locked in a pitcher's duel with Peabody's Abby Bettencourt, who tossed all six innings in the loss as she gave up five runs on nine hits while striking out five, with both pitchers seeming to master their opponents from the circle.

The Tigers finally broke through the stalemate in the third inning as Mia Fernandes led off with a double to the right center gap, only the second hit of the game for the potent Taunton offense, then came home on a Kaysie DeMoura single to right to give the default home team the 1-0 lead.

"Mia Fernandes had a hell of a day defensively and then opening up the scoring with that hit," Consalvi said. "We got our bats on the ball, it was just back to her but I knew for us it was just a matter of time, they’ll come, they’re timing her up and I knew that they were going to make the adjustment at some point and they did."

For Mendonca, getting even just a run on the board provided an instant relief.

"That was so relieving," Mendonca said. "That left so much cushion for me to go back out on the mound and I had so much more confidence in myself."

Both sides held each other scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings before the Tigers offense roared to life in the sixth, plating four runs to go up 5-0, something which is nothing new to Consalvi.

"That was huge and we’ve been good for at least one a game," Consalvi said. "We have that one inning where for some reason we just tackle some on and I knew it settled Liv down and she felt better out there."

After a flyout to right by DeMoura, Ava Venturelli and Hayley Krockta hit a single and double respectively to put runners in scoring position as Brooke Aldrich stepped up to the plate, with the freshman increasingly becoming one of the team's top hitters in the clutch as she hit a triple to the deep right gap to clear the bases and give Taunton the 3-0 advantage.

For Aldrich, it's moments under pressure like those that she feels make her thrive as a hitter.

"It makes me just want to make contact and really help drive runs in," Aldrich said. "I really felt like I was due for it and I knew I was going to attack it and I knew it was going to come eventually."

With Aldrich on third, she just needed a single to drive her home. Instead, Kylie Thorpe stepped up and hit a ball to the deep right corner, clearing all the bases for the inside-the-park home run to put the Tigers up 5-0.

"I just went up there and wanted to do it for my team, wanted to do it for Liv," Thorpe said. "We needed the runs and I’m just happy we could do it."

Like Aldrich, Thorpe feels the added pressure helps to motivate her to succeed even further by not letting it eat away at her.

"I think my mind is more clear and I just focus on honestly nothing," Thorpe said. "I just clear my head and whatever happens, happens."

"Kylie Thorpe man, just great connection, she’s got the wheels and I’m so happy for her," Consalvi said. "Obviously we needed every single one of those runs, you can never have enough."

The Tanners were not ready to roll over, however, and after Avery Grieco walked to start the inning, Mendonca was pulled in favor of Cate Larson for a change of pace, but a single by Kiley Doolin followed grounders to Larson by Logan Lomasney and Gina Terrazzano saw the latter bring home Grieco to get Peabody on the board. A throwing error by Thorpe at second saw Jessica Steed get on and Terrazzano score to make it 5-2 before Bettencourt drove in Steed on a triple to make it 5-3 with two outs.

From there, Taunton turned back to Mendonca, who re-entered the game and got Emma Bloom to ground out to seal the deal on the Tigers' title defense and give them their first back-to-back state title wins since 2002 and 2003.

For Consalvi, who has won the title in both of her seasons at the helm of Taunton, it certainly creates an expectation.

"It just keeps making my job harder and harder," Consalvi said.

Still, the amount of support from her team, the school and the community at large makes it all worth it.

"I’m really proud of these guys, the support of the school, my athletic director, all my coaching staff and to bring this home to the city of Taunton, they deserve it so it means a ton and to do it with this team where everybody (counted us out)," Consalvi said. "They cleared the noise and did their jobs, so I’m super proud of them."

As for the girls themselves, the feeling of being back-to-back champions could be described in one word: amazing.

"I’ve never felt anything like this in my life, it just feels so good," Mendonca said. "Both groups of girls that I played with are amazing and I couldn’t ask for a better team, teammates, friends. We have such a great bond this year that I think really got us through the season."

"It feels great to go back-to-back," Thorpe said. "This was the team I wanted to do it with, we’re so close-knit that we’re basically family honestly, so it feels so amazing."

For Aldrich, who joined last year's varsity team towards the tail end of the season, she becomes the second member of her family to win two state championships after her older sister Hanna won both the 2018 and 2021 titles with the Tigers.

"I’ve looked up to her a lot so it just feels really nice to continue it," Aldrich said.

With the season now having come to a close, it marks the end of the high school careers for the team's six seniors: Mendonca, Thorpe, Angie Lynch, Katelyn Bizzaro, Ashley Amaro and Mollie Simmons.

"I think we’re all so close and I want to wish them the best of luck in whatever comes to them after high school," Mendonca said.

Their presence will certainly be missed by their teammates, but with a team largely consisting of juniors and underclassmen, the future is looking very bright for Taunton softball.

"I feel like it’s going to be tough losing the seniors because they’re some of my best friends but we’re going to be strong and we just have to keep moving forward," Aldrich said.

It's that mentality that the outgoing Class of 2022 hopes is one of the biggest legacies left on the program.

"Hopefully they can do it again next year," Thorpe said.

Stats

Thorpe and Aldrich both led the way offensively for Taunton, going one-for-three with a run and pair of RBIs off the inside-the-park home run for Thorpe and a two RBI triple for Aldrich. DeMoura went two-for-three with a run while Krockta went two-for-three with a run and Venturelli went one-for-three for a run.

In her relief appearance, Larson lasted one-third of an inning giving up three unearned runs on two hits.

As for the Tanners, they were led offensively by Doolin, who went one-for-three with a run, while Bettencourt and Terrazano both went one-for-three with an RBI, Bloom went two-for-four and Steed went zero-for-three with a run.

The Tigers now hold seven Division I state championships, having won it all in 1997, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2018, 2021 and 2022.

