Plainview Herald office closed for Juneteenth

FRIDAY: David Patterson flew locally in his Beech V-35B Bonanza. A customer flew up from Lubbock for touch and goes, fuel, and later back to Lubbock in his Piper Cherokee 140. A customer flew in from Lubbock on business, and later back to Lubbock in his Cessna Turbo 210 Centurion. Trey Weathers, pilot for Barr Air Patrol, flew in from Bartlesville, Oklahoma for fuel, then flew back to Bartlesville in their Cessna 182 Skylane. Rod Billingsley flew in from Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Edmonson for fuel, then flew back to Las Vegas in his Bellanca Viking. A customer flew in Van Nuys, California for a quick turn on fuel, then headed for Fort Lauderdale, Florida in his Embraer Phenom 300 jet. Med-Trans flew to Lockney, Lubbock and back in their Bell 407 jet helicopter.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO