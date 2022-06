The demon is gone, but Johnny’s twin sister is still having a devil of a time choosing the partner she wants. Geometry class is now in session! The week of June 6, Days of Our Lives’ Allie will all but feel those sands falling through the hourglass, as if they were imploring her to choose, choose already between Chanel and Tripp. But that’s a bit like asking someone to decide whether they only want cake or ice cream — it’s impossible!

TV SERIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO