Sculpture Stolen from Little Rock’s Riverfront Park

LITTLE ROCK – A bronze sculpture has been stolen from Little Rock’s Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden in Riverfront Park.

According to the Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department, it was taken this past week.

The sculpture – Jazz Player – by Bryan Massey, Sr., depicts a musician playing a tenor saxophone. It was created in 2009 in honor of the fifth anniversary of the Clinton Presidential Center and Park and installed in the sculpture garden in 2010.

The sculpture is part of a grouping of three set on a pedestal. Another one of trio was removed but found lying on the ground in the park.

Anyone with information that can help the police, call (501) 371-4605.