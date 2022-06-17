ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Teri Orr: Write right write

By Teri Orr
Park Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a little reflection, I have concluded the longest continuous relationship I have had in my 42 years in Park City- is with the printed word. A librarian in Lake Tahoe encouraged me to write as I was moving from there to here. So did a sort of palate cleanser boyfriend...

