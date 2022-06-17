Teri Orr: Write right write

Fishwest Fly Shop is committed to being the most trusted and respected fly-fishing retailer in the country. Our full-service shop is located between Utah’s most productive fisheries, where we provide world-class guide services on our home waters and around the world. Fishwest is currently hiring for our Park City and Kamas locations. DOE-hourly + commission. Job Responsibilities: Provide all customers and employees with top quality customer service. • Greet all customers promptly and courteously as they enter the store. • Direct customers throughout the store or to the specific area the customer requests. • Determine the specific needs of each person that enters the store and provide appropriate service. • Assist customers in the sales of Fly-Fishing Hard goods such as Fly Rods, Reels, Waders, Boots, etc. • Assist customers in the sales of Fly-Fishing Soft goods such as Apparel, Packs, Bags, Rod Carriers etc. • Assist customers in the sales of Fly-Fishing Terminal Tackle such as Flies, Leaders, Tippets, Spit Shot and other tools. • Evaluate sales trends and create methods for growth. • Give accurate and current information about the product for all inquiries; if the correct information is not at hand, do everything possible to provide an answer before the customer leaves the store. • Operate the POS System; it should be each employee’s goal to use the register without error and to be consistently accurate in money handling. • Upsell by demonstrating knowledge of accessory and/or related products or warranty agreements as appropriate for the needs of the customer. • Check stock daily and restock when necessary to ensure that all products are available for customers. • Perform merchandising duties: folding, hanging, and displaying product according to retail merchandising standards. • Maintain a clean and well-organized floor and back-stock area. Job Requirements • Strong communication skills, oral & written. • Strong sense of customer service & safety awareness. • Able to understand and follow verbal and written instructions. • Have a neat & clean appearance in compliance with the company grooming standards. • Punctual, able to report at scheduled start time. • Work well as part of a team. • A working knowledge of Fly Fishing is a must, we are willing to work to train the right person. • Able to work in a fast-paced environment while maintaining a high level of accuracy and courtesy. Physical Requirements The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to walk, talk, see, and hear. Must be capable of walking or standing 100% or more of a normal 8-hour work shift. Must be capable of occasionally carrying, lifting. pushing or pulling up to 25lbs. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perceptions and the ability to adjust focus. Benefits • Full-time year-round employees can sign on for Medical, Dental, Vison (30 days of employment). • 401k + partial matching (1 year of employment). • Industry Discounts available after 60 days of employment. • 20% discount program for all JANS locations. • JANS Ski Pass discount program for Winter 2021/2022 season.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO