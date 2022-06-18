Public Invited to Help Paint Mural at West Hyattsville Metro Saturday

Thanks to C for sending: “around 8pm [Sunday night] and cross streets were Constitution and 14th!”. If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and…
WASHINGTON - The Something in the Water music festival happening in Southwest D.C. this weekend is giving local vendors a chance to show off their products. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival hosted the DC + XQ Community Market. The market, located near the festival grounds at Independence Avenue and...
ST. LEONARD, Md. – In the year 1619, the first slave ship to arrive in America, the White Lion, landed in Hampton, Virginia, bringing 20-30 enslaved Africans. Over the following centuries, thousands more were brought to America to serve under the oppressive heel of slavery, forced to work long hours on plantation fields, facing beatings or worse if they failed or refused.
It’s back! Save the date for the 77th Annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast! The Crab Feast will be taking place in-person at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Friday, August 5th. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the community is ready to gather again for the...
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event. The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of […]
Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022. Free outdoor concerts are a staple of summer for Washington, DC area families, and they're back in full swing all across Maryland, Northern Virginia, and DC. These summer concerts 2022 welcome families with kids of all ages, and some are even geared specifically towards children. The concerts and outdoor music festivals 2022 span all genres of music—from pop and rock to blues and jazz—and take place in gardens, parks, plazas, and even on the waterfront.
Something in the Water festival in Washington, DC on Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Tyrone Turner. Crowds scream and raise their phones as performer Moneybagg Yo comes onto the stage. Thousands of revelers descended on the National Mall for Something In The Water over the weekend, a three-day music...
WASHINGTON - The Something in the Water music festival is wrapping up its final day of performance in Southwest D.C. Sunday, but reports of ticket issues from attendees hampered the second day of festivities for some. Several attendees reported to FOX 5 that they had problems getting back into the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Ms. Ida Pearl Green arrived in style in a 1957 Chevy Bel Air for her 104th birthday party this past Saturday in Gaithersburg, Md. Hosted at the Pleasant View Historic Site, longtime friends, family and church members gathered together to celebrate Ms. Green's birthday.
WASHINGTON — For those attending the last day of the 'Something in the Water' festival, Sunday will begin the way it often does -- in church. The Pop-up Church Service will be held on stage within West Potomac Park, which is considered to be the home of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
Finding a convenient place for mental health services will now be a little easier for Prince Georges County residents, with a new behavioral health center opening in Lanham, Maryland. “Our community is in crisis, and we are in deep pain,” Prince Georges County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said during the grand...
20 acres of Gaithersburg’s Crown Farm was sold to JBG Rosenfeld Retail and the Bozzuto Group for $28 million nearly 10 years ago, in July of 2012. According to documents from what was then Crown Farm Community, this purchase included approximately 11 percent of Crown Farm’s 180 acres, for the development of Downtown Crown, “a mixed-use project slated to include a Harris Teeter-anchored retail center and nearly 540 apartments.” JBG Rosenfeld Retail purchased the property to build 260,000 square feet of retail. The Bozzuto Group purchased the multifamily development rights to build 538 apartments above the retail.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Druid Hill Park was full of energy and excitement amid Juneteenth celebrations this weekend.
Nearly 200,000 people attended the 2022 AFRAM festival at the park to celebrate Black culture in Baltimore.
There was no shortage of noise as tens of thousands of people filled Druid Hill Park for the return of AFRAM.
“This is my first time here,” Brandy Bush said of the festival. “I’m loving the environment . . . I’m actually enjoying it, and it hasn’t even started yet.”
Dorothy Witherspoon said she was glad to attend the festival, which reduced its...
On June 20, 2022, the D.C. Policy Center’s article, Charts of the week: A pandemic-induced exodus has broken the District’s population boom, was cited by the Washington Examiner:. The availability of remote work, the persistence of pandemic-related restrictions, and the rise of crime and inflation have all contributed...
Thanks to Terry and Mark for sending Sunday morning:. “The driver was still sitting in the car looking forlorn as a puddle of some sort of fluid was growing underneath. I think that he was turning right, either on red or running a just turned red, and so looking the other way to his left for oncoming traffic coming down 14th, which can be going quickly. Can’t have realized he was cutting the corner too much. It must have been just exactly the right acceleration to climb onto the island and then the bollard or whatever it is and stop dead. Any less and he wouldn’t have made it. Any more and he would have come off or rolled the car or something.”
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Douglass recalls being a lifeguard at Baltimore’s segregated swimming pool in the 1950s.
Pool No. 2, as it was known, served over 100,000 Black residents in Baltimore during segregation, according to the city. “When the temperature got around 90, I would always call the pool the Ganges River during Holy Week,” Douglass joked. “The pool catered to the entire city of Baltimore.”The pool was in the northeastern section of Druid Hill Park. It closed in 1955. Now, it’s filled in with dirt and grass as a public art display and relic of America’s segregated past.“In my (military) uniform,...
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The sounds of Something in the Water will be filling the city throughout the Juneteenth Weekend, but there are plenty of other things to do as part of the event that runs from June 17 to June 19. Those include activities for adults and children. DC+XQ Community Market Saturday, June […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preparations for one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast are nearly complete at Druid Hill Park..
“This is going to be an amazing weekend, we’re expecting a large crowd of over a hundred thousand people, we have an amazing line-up,” said Nicole Green, deputy director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks and AFRAM Co-Chair.
AFRAM Festival returns as an in-person event this Saturday and Sunday, and it celebrates African American culture.
The festival features a lineup of 11 musical acts performing on two stages from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days including Ne-Yo, The...
